West Brom vs Fulham preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Grady Diangana could return for West Brom's crucial basement battle against Fulham after shaking off a hamstring injury.

The winger has returned to training having missed the last four games while Robert Snodgrass should recover from a minor knee problem.

Striker Mbaye Diagne was due to arrive at the club on Friday to complete his loan move from Galatasaray but will be too late to feature on Saturday.

Scott Parker will continue to be without Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo for Fulham's trip to The Hawthorns, but has no fresh injury concerns.

The Fulham boss revealed on Thursday that Cairney has started new treatment on an ongoing knee problem, but the captain could still face weeks on the sidelines.

Antonee Robinson will be available again after completing a three-match ban for a red card against Chelsea on January 16.

How to follow

Follow West Brom vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

West Bromwich Albion are winless in their last eight Premier League matches against Fulham (D4 L4), since a 2-1 win in October 2010 under Roberto Di Matteo.

Three of the last four league meetings between West Brom and Fulham at the Hawthorns have been draws, with Fulham winning the other 2-1 on New Year's Day 2013.

West Brom have lost each of their last five home league games, shipping at least three goals each time. In English Football League history, only Rochdale have ever lost more consecutively on home soil while shipping 3+ goals each time, losing seven in a row in Third Division North between February-May 1932.

Each of the last 21 Premier League goals scored at The Hawthorns has been scored against West Bromwich Albion - it's the longest run of goals at a stadium scored against a single team in the competition's history.

West Bromwich Albion are averaging just 2.7 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season (54 in 20 games), their lowest rate in a single campaign in the competition.

No side are currently on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Fulham (9 - D6 L3). The Cottagers have alternated between not scoring (5) and scoring just once (4) in each of those nine games, drawing 0-0 with Brighton last time out.

In their first nine Premier League games this season, Fulham had conceded 18 goals, at an average of two per game. In their last 10 matches, the Cottagers have conceded just nine goals (0.9 per game).

Fulham are looking to keep consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since May/August 2013. Each of the Cottagers last three league games on the road has finished level.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has won six of his last seven home Premier League meetings with Fulham (D1), since losing 2-0 as Bolton manager in May 2004. This is, however, his first such home match against the Cottagers since November 2013 with West Ham (a 3-0 win).

In all competitions, Hal Robson-Kanu has scored five goals in six appearances against Fulham, although he hasn't scored in either of his two games against them for West Brom. Robson-Kanu scored three goals in two Premier League matches against the Cottagers for Reading in 2012/13.

West Brom have conceded 22 goals in just seven Premier League matches under Sam Allardyce, a rate of 3.1 per game. Allardyce's previous worst goals conceded per game ratio with a Premier League club was 1.6 with Newcastle.

