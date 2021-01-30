West Brom 2-2 Fulham: Mbaye Diagne makes big impact on debut for Baggies in draw with Cottagers

West Brom and Fulham failed to boost their survival hopes as they played out a 2-2 draw in which new-signing Mbaye Diagne impressed for the Baggies.

In what was being billed as the season's first 'six-pointer' between two teams in relegation trouble, Fulham bossed the first 45 minutes at The Hawthorns but only had a Bobby Decordova-Reid goal to show (10) for their complete domination.

Sam Allardyce unleashed Diagne at the break and he triggered a huge upturn in the hosts' performance level with Kyle Bartley drawing the Baggies level (47). The on-loan Galatasaray striker then grabbed an assist by setting up Matheus Pereira to put West Brom in front (66).

Fulham did not have a shot in the second half until the 75th minute as their performance flattened out, but substitute Ivan Cavaleiro headed home a vital equaliser for Scott Parker's side. It means Fulham have drawn seven of their last nine Premier League games.

West Brom are now six points from safety and Fulham are four points off Brighton in 17th.

Player ratings West Brom: Johnstone (7), Furlong (6), O’Shea (5), Ajayi (6), Bartley (7), Gibbs (6), Livermore (5), Gallagher (6), Pereira (8), Snodgrass (6), Robinson (5)



Subs: Diang (8), Grant (6)



Fulham: Areola (6), De Cordova-Reid (7), Robinson (6), Andersen (6), Aina (6), Tosin (6), Lemina (6), Anguissa (6), Lookman (7), Loftus-Cheek (7), Mitrovic (7)



Subs: Reed (7), Cavaleiro (7)



Man of the Match: Mbaye Diang

A game of two contrasting halves…

Both managers used the word "massive" to describe the match in their pre-match media duties but it was Fulham who played their game rather than the occasion in the early exchanges.

Parker's team were slick, brave and tactically astute with the ball, not allowing West Brom any chance to build attacks. They were ahead inside 10 minutes. Ademola Lookman found Alexander Mitrovic, who spun into space and threaded a great ball for Decordova-Reid, who slammed home from the angle.

The wing-back was causing so many problems and almost made it 2-0 moments later from an identical position but this time struck the post instead of the net with a powerful finish. Lookman was the next Fulham player to test Sam Johnstone after turning past Semi Ajayi in the box but the goalkeeper was equal to it.

Fulham's dominance triggered a first-half change from Allardyce who switched to a back four with Karlan Grant replacing Dara O'Shea. It failed to change the flow of the game as Fulham dominated the midfield but couldn't find a second goal.

Fulham fully deserved their lead - a weak Grant effort the Baggies' only shot in the first half - but Albion levelled out of the blue two minutes after the break.

With Diange now proving a focal point in attack, Pereira and Grant combined and Pereira's cross clipped Ola Aina for Bartley to steer in a first-time finish from six yards.

Image: Mbaye Diagne made his West Brom debut against Fulham

Albion had re-emerged refreshed - with intensity as they pressed Fulham back - and Pereira dragged wide from 25 yards.

It was a total contrast to the first half and the Baggies went ahead in the 66th minute.

Diagne continued to offer much-needed presence up front.

And the striker turned supplier when he went free down the right and Pereira reached his low cross before Aina to turn past Alphonse Areola from six yards.

Yet the lead only lasted 11 minutes when Harrison Reed bent in a brilliant cross and fellow substitute Cavaleiro's diving header levelled.

It was a result that, truthfully, helped neither team.

Man of the match: Mbaye Diagne

This is perhaps a bit harsh on a cluster of Fulham players who were outstanding for 45 minutes but failed to see the game through. It was the arrival of the striker from the bench that completely changed the game in West Brom's favour. He looks very well versed in leading the line on his own, something Allardyce wants from his central striker. His physicality gave Jerome Anderson much more to think about after the break as his clever hold-up play and movement down the channels laid the platform for the West Brom turnaround. He'll give Allardyce hope that the great escape might be achievable.

What the managers said

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce said: "It's ended up with a draw which probably neither of us really wanted.

"We should have won it. When you come in 1-0 down at half-time and Fulham have been the better side we had to change the way we were playing.

"We dominated for the first 30 minutes of the second half and got 2-1 up but once again our frailties defensively have let us down.

"We cannot expect to score three goals every time to win it. The biggest disappointment was how we let their goal in with their man (Cavaleiro) arriving at the far post with no-one marking him.

"It came after a spirited, honest, fightback from the players to get themselves back in the game. We had to play simple, quality football."

Fulham boss Scott Parker said: "The game should have been out of sight at half-time. We were fantastic in the first half and they had to make changes 20 minutes into the game.

"We had some big chances and it should have been done. We didn't do well enough in the first 15 minutes of the second half but the substitutes came on and did very well.

"We're disappointed it's not three points but we'll keep moving.

"It's a useful point but there were big chances to kill the game off and we're not on the right side of the big moments. We're playing some good football but you need to put those moments away. It should have been 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time.

"There are 18 games left and there's still a long way to go. There have been a lot of strange results and this is a team going in the right direction."

Opta stats

Fulham are now without a win in their last 10 Premier League games (D7 L3) - only once before in the competition's history have they endured a longer such run (12 between November 2007 and January 2008).

West Brom have taken five points from Allardyce's eight Premier League games in charge (W1 D2 L5), with only Fulham (4), Newcastle (4) and Wolves (3) picking up fewer since his first match as Baggies boss.

Since Allardyce took charge of West Brom, Matheus Pereira has had a direct hand in five of the Baggies' seven goals in the top-flight, netting four times and assisting another.

What's next?

It is Sheffield United away next for West Brom on Tuesday at 6pm, while Fulham host Leicester at Craven Cottage on Wednesday at 6pm.