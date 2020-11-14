Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wales vs Republic of Ireland. UEFA Nations League Group B4.

Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales 0

    Republic of Ireland 0

      Wales vs Republic of Ireland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

      Gareth Bale could start; Republic of Ireland call up four players

      Saturday 14 November 2020 16:20, UK

      Wales vs Rep Ireland
      Image: Wales vs the Republic of Ireland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football

      Team news and stats ahead of Wales vs Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5pm.

      Team news

      Wales caretaker manager Robert Page says he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal as Wales and the Republic meet for the sixth time in just over three-and-a-half years. The two sides drew 0-0 in Dublin last month and have often cancelled each other out in recent times.

      As ever, all eyes will be on Gareth Bale, who was rested for Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw against the United States. But he has taken a full part in training this week and Page gave a ringing endorsement of the Spurs striker's fitness levels.

      "He's been brilliant all week," Page said. "He's probably the fittest I've seen him since I've been involved with Ryan and the first team. He's looking in great shape."

      Stephen Kenny has called four players into his Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the trip to Cardiff. Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Darragh Lenihan and Ciaran Clark have been included while Jack Byrne and Ryan Manning have also linked up with the squad.

      It has also been confirmed that captain Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Harry Arter have all returned to their clubs due to injury.

      Alan Browne won't be available for selection after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus after playing the full match during the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley on Thursday.

      How to follow

      Wales vs Republic of Ireland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm; Kick-off at 5pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game goals in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      • This will be the 19th meeting between Wales and the Republic of Ireland, with Wales slightly edging the matchup with seven wins to six, with a further five draws.
      • The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League last month, with the game ending goalless. It was the fourth time this fixture has ended goalless, and the third time since 2013.
      • Wales won their most recent home game against the Republic of Ireland (4-1 in September 2018) - a win here would say them claim back-to-back home wins against The Boys in Green for the first time.
      • Republic of Ireland are winless in seven matches (D4 L3), their worst run since another seven-game stretch ending in May 2008. They last went eight or more games without victory between November 1995 and June 1996 (nine games).
      • Republic of Ireland have scored just one goal in six games under Stephen Kenny, failing to score in any of their last five matches. Should they fail to score against Wales, they will go six games without finding the back of the net for the first time.
      • Wales have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches, conceding three goals in the other game against England in October. Their previous seven clean sheets were spread across 21 matches.
      • As well as scoring the only goal his side have notched under Stephen Kenny (vs Bulgaria in September), centre-back Shane Duffy has also attempted the most shots of any Republic of Ireland player since Kenny's first match in charge (nine).
      • Gareth Bale has scored only twice in his last 12 appearances for Wales, most recently in October 2019 against Croatia; Bale had scored nine goals in his previous 12 appearances for the national side before this run.
