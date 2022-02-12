Watford 0-2 Brighton: Superb Neal Maupay strike helps see off Hornets in Roy Hodgson's first home game

A superb Neal Maupay strike helped Brighton to a 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Watford as Roy Hodgson lost his first game at Vicarage Road.

The Frenchman hit a stunning first-time volley in the 44th minute, taking him level with Glenn Murray on 26 Premier League goals for Brighton.

Hodgson made two changes at half-time, including the return of Ismaila Sarr, to try and get Watford back into the tie, and their best chance came in a dominant period as the lively Emmanuel Dennis curled an effort onto the crossbar.

Most @premierleague goals for @OfficialBHAFC:



2⃣6⃣ - NEAL MAUPAY

2⃣6⃣ - Glenn Murray

1⃣5⃣ - Pascal Gross

1⃣4⃣ - Leandro Trossard pic.twitter.com/sj9G17Cbd5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 12, 2022

But Brighton secured the three points as Adam Webster (82) turned home from his initial blocked effort to see the Seagulls to a seventh game unbeaten in the Premier League. They remain in ninth on 33 points.

Watford only managed their first shot on target in the 88th minute and are deep in the relegation mire. They remain in 19th with Burnley, Norwich and Newcastle yet to play this weekend.

Brighton began brightly in Hertfordshire, with Jakub Moder working Ben Foster early on. Maupay did well to screen a throw-in from Pascal Gross, with the ball rolling through to his fellow forward. Moder sent a stinging effort goalwards, but Foster leapt to keep it out.

Team news Watford named an unchanged side from the midweek loss to West Ham. Ismaila Sarr was back in the squad for the first time since November after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton made two changes from their FA Cup defeat by Tottenham last weekend. Graham Potter brought Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck into the side for Solly March and Yves Bissouma, who started on the bench.

Dennis was Watford's brightest attacking spark, and particularly tested Brighton defender Lewis Dunk in the first half. The Seagulls captain recovered well to stop Dennis' driving run just outside the area, with the Watford forward sending the free-kick wide of the target. It was a similar story just after, but his mazy run was eventually flagged for offside.

Watford's defending left little to be desired late in the half as an unmarked Dunk nodded a corner onto the top of the goal, but Brighton did take the lead before the break. It was a sensational hit from Maupay, who collected Tariq Lamptey's cross into the area before hitting a first-time volley that fired past Foster.

Image: Adam Webster celebrates after doubling Brighton's lead at Watford

The hosts looked invigorated as Africa Cup of Nations champion Sarr returned to Premier League action for the first time since November.

Watford should have equalised just after the hour as Dennis rattled the crossbar. He wriggled his way past a number of Brighton shirts, cutting inside before unleashing a powerful strike - but it smacked the woodwork before going wide in Watford's best chance of the game.

But the pendulum soon swang in Brighton's favour, seeing a few chances to add their second. A bobbling ball was fired wide by Moder, before Marc Cucurella forced another good save from Foster.

Player ratings Watford: Foster (7), Femenia (6), Cathcart (6), Samir (6), Kamara (6), Kucka (6), Sissoko (6), Kayembe (6), Cleverley (6), King (6), Dennis (7).



Subs used: Sarr (7), Louza (6), Joao Pedro (n/a).



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Lamptey (8), Cucurella (7), Webster (7), Dunk (7), Veltman (7), Gross (6), Lallana (6), Moder (7), Maupay (7), Welbeck (6).



Subs used: Bissouma (7), Mac Allister (6), Duffy (n/a).



Man of the match: Tariq Lamptey.

They soon put the game to bed with their second with eight minutes of normal time to play. Webster drove through the area with little trouble as a corner was delivered, with his first effort blocked by Kiko Femenia. However, the rebound landed kindly for him as he swept past the goalkeeper.

Worryingly for Hodgson, Watford's only shot on target did not happen until the 88th minute. It came from Sarr too as he fired a quick effort goalwards but Robert Sanchez, who had little to do until that point, made a good stop.

📊@WatfordFC have lost 6 successive home games in the top division for the first time in their history.



❌1⃣-2⃣ v Chelsea

❌1⃣-3⃣ v Manchester City

❌1⃣-4⃣ v West Ham

❌0⃣-1⃣ v Tottenham

❌0⃣-3⃣ v Norwich

❌0⃣-2⃣ v Brighton pic.twitter.com/bgnwa3jkek — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 12, 2022

Brighton to continue their good away form, now losing just one of their 12 Premier League games on the road this season - no team has lost fewer games. Watford, meanwhile, equal the Premier League record for the number of home Premier League matches without keeping a clean sheet (17), joint with Sunderland (2003-05), Blackpool (2010-11), West Brom (2010-11) and Wolves (2011-12).

Opta stats - Brighton see off Watford

Watford have lost six consecutive home league games for the first time since August to October 1990, a run which also included a defeat to Brighton.

Brighton have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (W7 D6), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last six (W5 D1) since a 1-0 loss at West Brom in February 2021.

Brighton defender Adam Webster has scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances, as many as he'd scored in his previous 60 in the competition.

What's next?

Watford visit Aston Villa next Saturday at 3pm, while Brighton visit Manchester United on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.