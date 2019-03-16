Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Andre Gray nets books Hornets place in FA Cup semi-finals

Andre Gray celebrates after scoring Watford's second goal vs Crystal Palace in the FA Cup

Andre Gray's goal a minute after coming on sent Watford into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Gray's goal 11 minutes from time sent Watford to Wembley for the second time in four years after a passionate quarter-final at Vicarage Road, which the hosts were good value for edging.

They took advantage of their increasing first-half momentum to move ahead on the half-hour when Etienne Capoue was teed up by Craig Cathcart after Vincent Guiata missed a punch from a corner. Michy Batshuayi levelled after half-time following a horrible mistake from Adrian Mariappa.

The tie looked to be heading to extra-time with clear chances at a premium late on until Gray, who had been on the pitch barely 60 seconds, slotted in Roberto Pereyra's perfect lob to seal their progression.

More to follow...