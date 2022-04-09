Watford 0-3 Leeds: Jesse Marsch continues survival push as Hornets' hopes fade

Leeds United took a giant stride towards Premier League safety while deepening Watford's relegation fears with a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Raphinha rifled Leeds in front with a sumptuous near-post drive (21) and the visitors, having weathered Watford's spirited yet toothless attempted fightback, sealed a priceless victory with a ruthless late flourish.

Rodrigo capitalised on a calamitous mix-up involving Watford defenders Hassane Kamara and Samir to double Leeds' advantage 17 minutes from time, before Jack Harrison put the win beyond doubt with a rasping drive into the far corner (85).

After defeats in his first two games in charge, Jesse Marsch has guided Leeds to three victories in a four-game unbeaten run which has lifted the Yorkshire club nine points clear of the relegation zone and with another season of top-flight football within reach.

By contrast, Watford's Premier League days and Roy Hodgson's record of never being relegated from the top flight of English football look numbered, with the Hornets six points from safety with seven games remaining after slumping to an eighth consecutive home defeat.

Player ratings Watford: Foster (5), Femenia (5), Kabasele (6), Samir (5), Kamara (5), Louza (6), Sarr (5), Sissoko (6), Kucka (6), Hernandez (5), Joao Pedro (6).



Subs: Dennis (5), Kayembe (5), King (n/a).



Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (6), Llorente (6), Cooper (7), Koch (6), Dallas (6), Klich (6), Harrison (7), Raphinha (7), Rodrigo (7), James (6).



Subs: Phillips (5), Summerville (n/a), Greenwood (6).



Man of the Match: Liam Cooper

Leeds on the Marsch as Hornets' hopes fade

Image: Raphinha scores for Leeds against Watford

Watford have long been in must-win territory but Everton's victory over Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime, which left the Hornets six points from safety before a ball had been kicked, only heightened the need for a first home league win since November.

Imran Louza came closest to giving the hosts the start they craved when he curled a free-kick inches wide on the quarter-hour mark but, just as Watford looked to be building momentum, it evaporated when Raphinha rifled his 10th Premier League goal of the season off Ben Foster's near post to give Leeds the lead.

Team news Watford were unchanged from Saturday’s spirited 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Robin Koch replaced Adam Forshaw in Leeds United’s only change from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Watford penned Leeds back after the break but lacked the attacking quality to punish the visitors, with Ismaila Sarr firing the hosts' best opportunity over on the hour, and the Hornets' failure to lay on glove on Leeds soon came back to haunt them.

A routine long ball up field forced a defensive mistake from Kamara and Samir, ricocheting the ball into the path of Rodrigo, who held his nerve to round Foster and slot home the second.

And, with Watford advancing up the field, the game was put to bed in emphatic fashion five minutes from time when Harrison hammered home a third to add gloss to a victory which leaves Leeds all-but safe and edges Hodgson's men closer to the drop.

Watford winless run continues - Opta stats

Watford are the first side to lose nine consecutive home matches in the Premier League since Wolves between January and April in 2012, while the only previous time they had lost nine home league games in a row was between December 1971 and March 1972.

Since returning to the Premier League last season, Leeds United have picked up 25 points in their eight Premier League matches against promoted clubs (W8 D1), with their 2.8 points per game average the highest of any side in such matches in that time.

Leeds averaged 0.9 points-per-game under Marcelo Bielsa this season (23 from 26 games), but are averaging 1.7 points-per-game under Jesse Marsch (10 from 6 games).

Watford have lost 12 home league matches in a single season for the first time in their history.

Marsch: Momentum with Leeds

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch: "I'm really excited that we were able to emerge from a tough moment and important game. The points are massive for us.

"There is confidence and momentum in the group. After six weeks we can see the form of the players, and the overall mentality of the group, has grown so much. That has really helped us get to where we are right now.

"For the most part I felt we contained them pretty well. We're not quite there yet, but to get a clean sheet, score three goals, and get a massive result is really important for us."

Hodgson: Second goal was a killer

Watford boss Roy Hodgson: "It's frustrating, we wanted it so badly. The second goal was a real killer blow in a period of the game where I thought we were doing fairly well.

"The last thing you want, when you are in the situation, we find ourselves in, is for things to go so badly against like they did in that situation. It's not what you want to see as a coach.

"We have to do is find a way to put this game and this result - which I thought was very harsh - behind us and make certain it doesn't affect us too deeply with seven games to go.

"We have no reason to be confident. We do have reason to believe, to have faith, to think that we aren't that bad, and results are still a distinct possibility for us. We will keep doing that, that's for sure."

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds are not back in action in the Premier League until April 25, when they travel to Crystal Palace; kick-off 8pm.

April 16 - Brentford (h)

April 23 - Man City (a)

April 30 - Burnley (h)

May 7 - Crystal Palace (a)

May 10 - Everton (h)

May 15 - Leicester (h)

May 22 - Chelsea (a)