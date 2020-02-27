Live on Sky: Watford vs Liverpool preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Watford vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

Team news

Watford boss Nigel Pearson may have Daryl Janmaat available for the visit of Liverpool, after the defender returned to full training this week.

He has been absent in recent months with a knee injury, but after recovering could be part of the squad for this weekend's game at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr made his return in the 3-0 loss away to Manchester United on Sunday and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) is another who could be welcomed back into the fold for the clash with the Premier League champions-elect.

Image: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remains absent

Liverpool midfielders James Milner and Jordan Henderson remain absent.

Milner, who missed Monday's win over West Ham with a minor muscle injury, could return for Tuesday's FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Henderson (hamstring) is likely to be sidelined for another fortnight while Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is no closer to being in contention.

How to follow

Opta stats

Watford are winless in their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L7), losing each of the last four by an aggregate score of 0-15.

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Watford than they have vs any other side in the competition (27 in nine games).

At least one side has scored three goals in five of the six Premier League meetings between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road, with the exception being a 1-0 win for Liverpool in May 2017.

Since beating Liverpool 2-1 on the final day of the 1982-83 season, Watford have lost 15 of their 16 top-flight matches against sides top of the table (D1), including each of the last 13 in a row.

Liverpool have won their last 18 Premier League games; another win here would set a new record for most consecutive victories in English top-flight history.

Liverpool conceded more goals in their 3-2 win against West Ham last time out than they had in their previous 11 Premier League matches combined (1). They've not conceded more than once in consecutive league games since December 2016.

All 24 of Watford's Premier League goals this season have been scored from inside the box. In Premier League history, there has been just two occasions of a team scoring 100 per cent of their total goals from inside the area, with Middlesbrough (35) and Man City (33) both doing so in 1995-96.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has either scored or assisted in all six of his Premier League games against Watford for Liverpool, scoring five goals and assisting four in these matches.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in his five Premier League games against Watford, netting both goals in the Reds' 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture this season.

Troy Deeney is Watford's top Premier League scorer this season with five goals, with all of these strikes coming in a seven-game spell in December and January.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I keep waiting for a defeat and then Liverpool seem to pull it out of the bag every time. This is another awkward one.

Watford are another team fighting for their life, but they did not offer too much at Manchester United. They were feeling sorry for themselves after their goal was overturned, but they have been doing that too regularly - they do not have the time. They have to take the game to Liverpool, but Nigel Pearson will have to play this one with cleverness.

I do not see how Liverpool do not win this game, with the pace, quality of wing-backs and attackers, and the midfielders tying it all together. It is only a matter of time before Liverpool drag you down and suffocate you.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2