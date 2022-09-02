West Brom 1-1 Burnley: Brandon Thomas-Asante's debut strike earns Baggies 98th-minute equaliser

Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrated his West Brom debut with a 98th-minute equaliser to earn the Baggies a 1-1 draw with Burnley at The Hawthorns.

Thomas-Asante had barely touched the ball since being introduced as a 70th-minute substitute as West Brom looked to rescue a point, but found himself in the right place at the right time to bundle home from six yards after John Swift's cross was not cleared.

Jay Rodriguez had earlier slotted Burnley ahead from the penalty spot after Arijanet Muric's superb goal-kick picked out Nathan Tella, and David Button brought him down in the West Brom box.

The Baggies have still won only one of their opening eight games but were well worth a point in a game where they twice hit the woodwork and saw a number of other chances go begging.

Kyle Bartley's header from an early corner kissed Muric's bar on its way over, before the goalkeeper's glancing touch turned Jed Wallace's goalbound effort onto the post before half-time.

Despite continuing to create after the break, it was Burnley who looked the most likely to score in the second period when Conor Townsend's weak header was intercepted by Darko Churlinov, who raced through on goal before hammering another effort against the woodwork.

That all changed deep into added time when Swift's cross fell kindly for Thomas-Asante, two days after his arrival from Salford, to get his West Brom career off to the perfect start with an instinctive effort to earn the hosts a share of the spoils, and deny Burnley the chance to claim top spot.

How Baggies boinged to deserved point

West Brom flew out of the traps against their pace-setting visitors, looking to avoid conceding the first goal for a fifth time this season.

They came closest when Bartley nodded against the bar from a corner, having probed without causing Muric real problems until that point.

Immediately after that close call, Burnley found a breakthrough with their first real chance. The goalkeeper's pinpoint long goal-kick sent Tella in behind the home defence, and his quick feet proved too fast for Button, whose clumsy challenge brought him down in the area.

Rodriguez, who had failed to score in 10 previous appearances against his former side, finally put that record to bed from 12 yards by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, but there was only a muted celebration on the ground he called home for two years.

Image: Jay Rodriguez put Burnley ahead from the penalty spot

The Baggies should have been level by the break but the width of the post denied them an equaliser before half-time, when Muric's vital deflection turned Wallace's shot onto the woodwork.

They did not return for the second period with the same panache and instead were indebted to substitute Churlinov's poor finishing for remaining in the game. The substitute, who had already missed one opportunity, latched onto Townsend's blind back pass but, with only Button to beat, he left the base of the near post shaking with a wayward effort.

West Brom threw the kitchen sink at their visitors in the final stages with defenders sacrificed for Thomas-Asante and Matt Phillips, and it finally bore fruit deep into added time as the £500,000 August 31 arrival turned home from close range after a poor clearance from Swift's cross.

West Brom take the short trip across the Midlands to Coventry on Saturday, September 10; kick-off at 3pm. Burnley are back on Sky Sports Football next Friday night, when they host Norwich at Turf Moor; kick-off at 8pm.