West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Southampton: Alex McCarthy makes two crucial saves for Saints as play-off semi-final first leg ends goalless

The Championship play-off semi-final between West Brom and Southampton will be decided in the second leg after the teams played out a 0-0 first-leg draw at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

In what was an open encounter on a scorching day in the Midlands, just five of the 24 shots the teams generated between them hit the target.

Grady Diangana had a big chance to put the Baggies in front in each half, though Ross Stewart came the closest with just over 10 minutes to play, forcing a superb improvised save from Saints stopper Alex McCarthy.

West Brom and Southampton will face off against at St Mary's on Friday night - live on Sky Sports Football - for a place in the play-off final on Sunday May 26.

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy keeps the score at 0-0 with a superb save to deny West Brom's Grady Diangana.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy keeps out the strike from Grady Diangana before Alex Palmer denies Ross Stewart at the other end.

West Brom and Southampton will face off against one another in the second leg at St Mary's at 8pm on Friday May 17, live on Sky Sports Football.

The winners will advance to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, which will be played at Wembley on Sunday May 26.