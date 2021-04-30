West Brom vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs Wolves in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

West Brom are likely to have an unchanged squad for their Black Country derby with Wolves on Monday.

Branislav Ivanovic is out with a hamstring injury and will not return for the Baggies before the end of the season.

Robert Snodgrass is closing in on a return after an epidural to solve some long-standing niggles. The Baggies are on the brink of relegation and are nine points from safety with five games left.

Wolves have several injury doubts, with boss Nuno Espirito Santo keeping the names a secret.

Raul Jimenez is still out with a fractured skull, although Nuno remains confident the striker will return soon.

Jonny (knee), Pedro Neto (knee), Joao Moutinho (ankle) and Marcal (groin) are all out for the visitors.

How to follow

West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 3rd May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction...

One thing you can guarantee after a Wolves game where they've shipped more than two goals, is a reaction. It's shut up shop time.

After losing 4-0 to West Ham, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

After shipping three at Brighton, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.

After losing 3-2 to West Brom, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Chorley.

Again, after losing 3-2 to West Ham, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

If you can't see that pattern then please head to the opticians.

Burnley spanked Nuno's boys all over Molineux last Sunday in an embarrassing 4-0 defeat and although they are facing a team all-but-certain to go down here, a clean sheet will be demanded by the boss. It will be ponderous, it will be risk-free but if we come out the other side with a 13/2 winner for the 1-0 away win, it will have all been worth it.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the 0-1 correct score (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Brom have won their last three league games against Wolves, last winning more consecutively against their Midlands rivals between 1929-1932 (6).

Wolves are winless in their last nine away league games against West Brom (D4 L5) since a 4-2 win in September 1996. Wolves have netted just three goals in those nine games, failing to score on six occasions.

West Brom have won two of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 19 at the Hawthorns in the top-flight.

In their first five Premier League home games under Sam Allardyce, West Brom conceded 19 goals at an average of 3.8 per game. Since then, they've conceded just twice in their subsequent five home league games (0.4 per game) and are looking to keep three consecutive home clean sheets in the top-flight for the first time since March 2015.

Wolves remain the only team not to lose when scoring the first goal in Premier League games this season (W8 D1). However, only West Brom and relegated Sheffield United (both 8) have opened the scoring in fewer games than Wolves (9).

Wolves are looking to keep three consecutive away clean sheets in the top-flight for the first time since March 1960. However, only Sheffield United (7) have scored fewer away goals than Wolves (14) in the Premier League this season.

No side has scored fewer goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games this season than Wolves (3). Two of Wolves' three goals in this period came in their first game of the season at Sheffield United.

West Brom have used a league-high 30 different players in the Premier League this season. However, just 33% of these have found the net (10), with only Sheffield United having fewer different scorers than the Baggies this term (8).

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has faced Wolves without losing more often than any other side in the Premier League (6 - W4 D2).

West Brom's Matheus Pereira has been involved in six goals in his last four Premier League games (4 goals, 2 assists). The Brazilian also scored twice in the Baggies' 3-2 win against Wolves in the reverse fixture.

