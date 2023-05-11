West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar: Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio hand Hammers Europa Conference League semi-final advantage

West Ham produced a spirited second-half comeback to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at the London Stadium.

The Dutch side took the lead four minutes before the break when Tijjani Reijnders beat Alphonse Areola at his near post after a controversial build-up, but after a laboured start to the second half, Said Benrahma's penalty brought the Hammers back into the game.

Image: Michail Antonio's 14th goal of the season sealed the win for the Hammers

There was a momentum shift thereafter, and David Moyes' side took the lead for the first time when Michail Antonio was on hand to prod in after Nayef Aguerd's header was cleared off the line

Antonio's 14th goal of the season - the best return of his eight campaigns in east London - was enough to hand West Ham the aggregate advantage heading into next Thursday's return leg in the Netherlands.

How West Ham rallied to seize control

Pyrotechnics, fireworks and a cauldron of noise lay in wait for the teams in east London as West Ham took the field for their second European semi-final in 12 months in an attempt to reach their first European final since 1976. It was an atmosphere fit for a final, let alone the last-four.

Image: West Ham were furious that play was allowed to continue in the build-up to AZ Alkmaar's opener

The Hammers were prepared to let their Dutch counterparts control possession in order to play on the counter and they carved out several chances as a result. Jarrod Bowen flicked a header over after Declan Rice's cross, while Benrahma forced a fingertip save from ex-Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan and then shot wide from deep.

But their half-time expected goals figure of 0.71 from eight shots illustrated an absence of instinctiveness in the final third.

From nowhere, AZ took the lead - and in highly controversial circumstances. Sam Beukema appeared to shove Lucas Paqueta as the pair leapt for an aerial ball, but referee Halil Umut Meler allowed play to continue, with the ball being worked up the pitch to Reijnders, who took one touch and beat Areola.

Image: Said Benrahma's penalty brought West Ham level at the London Stadium

West Ham's drive appeared to have evaporated when the second half got going and the frustration in the stands grew with each poor final ball or cheap turnover. AZ were keeping control of the tie and doing a good job of it, too.

Then, the Hammers received a welcome lifeline. Ryan leapt to punch a cross clear, but was beaten to the ball by Bowen, who received a strong hand to the face and won a penalty for his troubles. Benrahma stepped up and applied the ideal combination of power and placement that left the Australian with no chance.

Image: Michail Antonio's winner was his 14th goal of the season - his best return for West Ham

AZ were unable to nullify the momentum West Ham rapidly generated in the aftermath of the equaliser and, 14 minutes from time, they fell behind when Aguerd's header was hooked off the line after Rice's clipped ball in from the left. Antonio didn't need a second invitation to finish from all of three yards.

Benrahma had two further chances to increase his side's lead in the final 10 minutes. AZ had no response and by then, half the job was already done.

West Ham return to domestic action on Sunday May 14, when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium at 2pm. Four days later, the Hammers travel to the Netherlands for the second leg of this Europa Conference League semi-final.