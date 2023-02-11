West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri strike frustrates Blues as Graham Potter's side denied late penalty

Chelsea were controversially denied a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium to leave their top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Tomas Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.

Earlier, Graham Potter's new-look side had started strongly and looked like they might subject the hosts to a punishing afternoon when January signings Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix combined for the latter's first Chelsea goal (16) on his return from suspension.

But West Ham weathered the early storm and capitalised on poor Chelsea defending when Jarrod Bowen flicked on Vladimir Coufal's cross, allowing the unmarked Emerson to turn home at the far post (28) against his former side.

'The most obvious penalty you will see' Sue Smith on Soccer Saturday:



"I have no idea why this wasn't given as a penalty. The only thing I can think of is, as the player is falling to the ground, the player is putting his hand down to support himself.



"But Soucek blatantly puts his hand out to stop the ball. It's the most obvious penalty you will see. I'm really surprised that wasn't given."

Chelsea, held to goalless draws in their previous two games, once again struggled to break their opponents down after that and West Ham thought they had won it late on when Soucek scored from close range, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

But the biggest flashpoint was still to come as Chelsea were denied a penalty despite Gallagher's effort, struck from the edge of the box, clearly striking the Czech Republic midfielder on the hand, with Potter jokingly describing it as a "good save" in his post-match press conference.

The draw leaves the Blues in ninth place, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, and piles more pressure on Potter. West Ham, meanwhile, remain 15th and extend their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Kehrer (7), Ogbonna (7), Aguerd (7), Coufal (7), Rice (7), Paqueta (6), Emerson (8), Bowen (7), Antonio (6), Benrahma (6).



Subs: Soucek (6), Downes (6), Ings (6), Johnson (6).



Chelsea: Kepa (6), James (7), Badiashile (7), Thiago Silva (7), Cucurella (6), Fernandez (7), Loftus-Cheek (7), Madueke (6), Mudryk (6), Havertz (6), Felix (8).



Subs: Ziyech (6), Chilwell (6), Mount (6), Gallagher (6).



Player of the match: Joao Felix

How Chelsea were frustrated

Chelsea came into the game having failed to score in over three hours of Premier League action but it looked like they might finally have clicked in the early stages at the London Stadium.

Team news Joao Felix went straight back into the Chelsea team, in place of Mason Mount, while Noni Madueke and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also started.

West Ham boss David Moyes named an unchanged team from the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, with Tomas Soucek again benched.

In fact, Felix had already had the ball in the net once before his opener, seeing an effort ruled out for offside having raced onto a through-ball soon after West Ham's Lucas Paqueta had suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Image: Joao Felix celebrates his opener

Paqueta was duly substituted for Soucek and Chelsea's breakthrough came soon after the enforced change, Felix finding himself with time and space to convert from Fernandez's teasing cross.

Chelsea looked like they might run away with it at that point, their new-look front line of Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz combining dangerously as Fernandez pulled the strings from the base of midfield.

Havertz had another goal ruled out for offside after finishing smartly from Mudryk's reverse pass, but West Ham hung on and then punished slack Chelsea defending to level when Emerson popped up at the far post to score against his former club.

Image: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella challenges for the ball with West Ham's Michail Antonio

West Ham had gone close shortly before that, when Michail Antonio's flicked effort from Bowen's cross was blocked by Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Chelsea then created a series of other chances before the break, with Madueke forcing a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski.

Rather than pick up where they left off, however, Chelsea's attacking threat faded badly, with Felix unable to replicate his influential first-half showing and West Ham growing in stature.

Potter's side created a couple of half-chances, with a Reece James free-kick flashing wide off the top of Antonio's head, and Havertz heading wide from a centre by substitute Ben Chilwell.

Image: Tomas Soucek scores, but his goal is ruled out for offside by VAR

But West Ham held firm and the London Stadium erupted in celebration when Soucek bundled home from a free kick after Declan Rice's initial effort had been saved, only for a lengthy VAR check to correctly rule the goal out for offside.

There was no such VAR check for Chelsea, however, when Gallagher's effort struck the hand of Soucek, referee Pawson waving play on and forcing Potter and his players to once again settle for a point.

Potter: I didn't know Tomas could make saves like that

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter on Soucek's handball: "It was a good save - you need your goalkeeper to help get you the points.

"It hasn't been given so there is nothing for me to say. If it was given it wouldn't have been overturned but it hasn't been given.

"It looked a handball to me. I didn't know Tomas [Soucek] could get down that quickly to make a save like that. It's a good stop from him.

"It's not for me to say about VAR. They are human beings. When there is a different human being in the room so every single decision and action means you won't get the same one again.

"It's very hard to get consistency. Some go for you, some don't. You have to accept that."

Of Chelsea's performance, he added: "I felt today was a step forward performance-wise. We started the game well. You are always rocked by the goal as that's football - we must learn from that.

"We've had a good training week but when you don't get the three points there is stuff you can do better."

Chelsea held again - Opta stats

Chelsea have drawn three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2012, under Andre Villas-Boas.

There were no shots on target in the second half between West Ham and Chelsea, the second Premier League match with none after half time this season, after Southampton vs Nottingham Forest in January.

West Ham's Emerson became the first player to score his first Premier League goal for a club against Chelsea having previously appeared for the Blues in the competition since Frank Lampard for Man City in September 2014.

Joao Felix became the 12th different player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, no side have had more in 2022-23 (excluding own goals).

