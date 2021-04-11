Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United vs Leicester City. Premier League.

London Stadium.

West Ham United 3

  • J Lingard (29th minute, 44th minute)
  • J Bowen (48th minute)

Leicester City 2

  • K Iheanacho (70th minute, 91st minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

West Ham 3-2 Leicester City: Jesse Lingard double moves Hammers back up to fourth in the Premier League

Match report and highlights as the on-loan Jesse Lingard nets twice in the first half to help West Ham to victory; Jarrod Bowen adds a third, before Kelechi Iheanacho's late double for Leicester; the Hammers move back up to fourth, while Leicester stay third

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Sunday 11 April 2021 16:55, UK

preview image 3:02
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Leicester in the Premier League

Jesse Lingard continued his fine scoring form with two more goals as West Ham beat Leicester City 3-2 to move back into the Premier League top four.

West Ham raced into a two-goal lead as the on-loan Lingard struck twice before half-time with a brilliant cushioned volley (29), followed by a tap-in (44).

And when Jarrod Bowen swept home a third three minutes into the second half, the points appeared in the bag for David Moyes's side.

Jesse Lingard of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their team&#39;s first goal
Image: Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals

However, the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester hope of a recovery by smashing home an unstoppable drive with 20 minutes to go, before adding a second in injury time with his ninth goal in his last six matches.

West Ham, though, held on for the win that moved them a point above Chelsea and back into the fourth and final Champions League berth.

Trending

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers's team stay third in the table, although they are now just a point above the Hammers after back-to-back league defeats with seven games left this season.

Player ratings

West Ham: Fabianski (8), Coufal (7), Dawson (8), Diop (7), Cresswell (7), Masuaku (6), Noble (6), Soucek (6), Lingard (8), Fornals (6), Bowen (9)

Subs: Balbuena (6), Benrahma (6), Johnson (6)

Leicester City: Schmeichel (6), Pereira (7), Fofana (6), Evans (6), Castagne (6), Amartey 5), Tielemans (7), Ndidi (6), Praet (6), Vardy (6), Iheanacho (8)

Subs: Albrighton (7), Thomas (7)

Man of the match: Jarrod Bowen

How the Hammers hung on to go fourth

The Foxes arrived in the capital without James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury after the trio reportedly broke Covid regulations, forcing Rodgers into two changes.

Also See:

The visitors' day went from bad to worse as despite making a promising start to the contest at the London Stadium, they went behind just before the half-hour mark to a sublime goal.

Arthur Masuaku was given too much time and space to cross from the left and although his centre evaded everyone in the middle, Vladimir Coufal was there to collect the ball at the far post, before finding Lingard on the right edge of the box. The England international then beat Kasper Schmeichel at his near post with a clever volley.

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham&#39;s third goal of the game
Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham's third goal of the game

The hosts doubled their lead just before half-time with a simple strike as Issa Diop's long clearance found Bowen running off Jonny Evans's shoulder, with forward rolling the ball across for the unmarked Lingard to tap home into an empty net for his seventh goal - confirmed after a VAR check - since joining the club from Man Utd.

If West Ham thought they were in dreamland at the break, then they soon found themselves in total control of proceedings as now Lingard turned provider, with the forward taking advantage of Iheanacho's misplaced pass to find Tomas Soucek in the box, who in turn set up Bowen to smash home a third.

Team news

Jarrod Bowen started in attack for West Ham, coming in for Michail Antonio, who suffered a hamstring injury against Wolves on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Leicester made two changes, with Dennis Praet and Ricardo Pereira both recalled.

Game over? Well, not quite, with the visitors - who almost went 4-0 down, only to survive a close VAR call - throwing everything at their opponents in the final quarter, almost snatching an unlikely point in the process as West Ham sat back looking to protect their lead.

That drew the Foxes on to them, though, with Iheanacho firstly giving his side hope of a comeback with a powerful drive from the edge of the box after Masuaku had lost the ball in a bad area.

And the Nigeria frontman was there again in stoppage time to fire home from an acute angle as Leicester sensed a point was on the cards, only for time to run out on them.

Hammers flying high in 2012 - Opta stats

  • In 2021, only Manchester City (16) have won more Premier League matches than West Ham United (10), who have picked up 32 points from a possible 45 this calendar year (W10 D2 L3).
  • West Ham United have recorded their first Premier League double over Leicester since the 1999-2000 season.
  • Leicester City have suffered consecutive league defeats for the first time since November, when they lost to Liverpool and Fulham.
  • This was David Moyes' 50th Premier League game in charge during his second spell at West Ham - the Hammers have won 75 points in those 50 games (W21 D12 L17), their most over a 50-game period in the top-flight since winning 76 points between March 2007 and September 2008.
  • Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, equalling his best tally in a single campaign; the Nigerian scored 14 for Man City in 2015-16.
  • Since David Moyes returned to West Ham, only Manchester City (19) and Manchester United (16) have had more Premier League games in which they've scored 3+ goals than the Hammers (15).

What's next?

West Ham take on struggling Newcastle United at St James' Park next Saturday, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Newcastle United
West Ham United

Saturday 17th April 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Meanwhile, Leicester face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday, April 18, with the match getting under way at 6.30pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports