West Ham vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news

Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko will rejoin the West Ham squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Both players were left at home for the Europa League game in Belgium on Thursday due to minor injury concerns but it was only a precautionary measure with a hectic fixture schedule ahead.

Hammers boss David Moyes made seven changes against Genk. Lukasz Fabianski will resume in goal while Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals could all also return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international joins midfielders Naby Keita and James Milner (both hamstring) and Curtis Jones (eye) and centre-back Joe Gomez (calf) on the sidelines.

Midfielder Fabinho will start his first Premier League match in a month after making his comeback from a knee problem against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

This will be a must-watch. West Ham are on the cusp of becoming a Premier League force to be properly reckoned with.

There is a major hurdle to overcome though: beating a top-four rival.

Since returning for a second spell at the Hammers, David Moyes has taken on Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United 14 times in the Premier League but has won just once - a 3-2 win over Chelsea in July 2020. More worryingly, 11 of those games ended in defeat.

That probably explains why the Hammers are wildly unfancied in the market for this one, being priced up at 7/2 with Sky Bet for the home win despite taking 20 points from their opening 10 games. Confidence is flowing though and this is without question their best chance of toppling one of the big boys.

The main problem about taking that 7/2 is the opposition - Liverpool are quite simply relentless. It's now 25 games unbeaten for Jurgen Klopp's men, who have scored the most goals (29), had the most shots (199), shots on target (72) and created the most chances (151) in the Premier League. However, Brighton did expose some vulnerability in their backline last weekend and West Ham, who carry a greater threat than the Seagulls, have scored in nine of their 10 Premier League fixtures this season. They possess an attack capable of exploiting gaps in behind which Liverpool will offer up throughout the match.

When you throw all that together, this has all the credentials of being an absolute stonking football match with goals and shots galore.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Back over 3.5 goals (6/5 with Sky Bet)

Since doing the league double over Liverpool in 2015-16, West Ham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games against the Reds (D2 L8).

Liverpool have won four of their last five away league games against West Ham (D1) and are looking to win three in a row at the Hammers for the first time since doing so between 2003 and 2007.

Only reigning Premier League champions Manchester City (80) and reigning European champions Chelsea (66) have earned more Premier League points in 2021 than West Ham (62). This is already the most points West Ham have won in a single calendar year in the competition.

Liverpool have scored 19 goals in their first five away Premier League games this season, with only two sides in the history of the top-flight ever scoring more at this stage - Manchester United in 1907-08 and Manchester City in 2011-12 (both 20).

Since a run of six defeats in seven Premier League games in February and March, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 20 league games (W14 D6), scoring at least once in all 20 games (50 goals in total).

Liverpool have scored at least three goals in each of their last six away league games, netting 22 goals in total. In the entire history of the Football League, only one team has ever scored three or more times in seven consecutive away league games, with Birmingham City doing so between November 1892 and September 1893 in the second tier.

West Ham have made the fewest changes to their starting XI in Premier League games this season (4), while no side have used fewer different players than the Hammers (18). Despite this, only Chelsea (15) and Manchester City (11) have had more different goalscorers than David Moyes' side this term (9).

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in eight Premier League appearances against West Ham. He could become the seventh player to score 10+ goals against the Hammers in the competition, making them the side against which the most different players have reached double figures.

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of Liverpool's first five away Premier League games this season, only the second player to score in his team's first five games on the road in a season after Thierry Henry in 2001-02 for Arsenal, who failed to score in their sixth. The last player to score in six away top-flight games in a row was Sergio Agüero in August 2017 for Manchester City (seven in a row).

Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 22 Premier League games at the London Stadium for West Ham (11 goals, 6 assists). He is also the top scorer (19) and assister (12) at the London Stadium and is one of three current players to be outright top for both goals and assists at a stadium in the Premier League, along with Jamie Vardy at the King Power and Raúl Jiménez at Molineux.

