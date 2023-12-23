West Ham 2-0 Man Utd: Hammers move above Erik ten Hag's side in Premier League table

West Ham scored two goals in six second-half minutes as they secured a 2-0 victory over Manchester United and moved above Erik ten Hag’s side in the Premier League table.

In a game that struggled for attacking quality, Lucas Paqueta's sublime pass unlocked the United defence and found Jarrod Bowen, who broke the deadlock with his 11th league goal of the season in the 72nd minute.

A second quickly followed six minutes later as Mohammed Kudus pounced on an error from Kobbie Mainoo to wrap up all three points for the Hammers as they moved up to sixth and firmly into the hunt for the European places.

Meanwhile, it was another chastening afternoon for United, who dominated possession at the London Stadium but failed to score for a fourth successive match in all competitions. In fact, United have now played 380 minutes of football since they scored their last goal.

Ten Hag's side have now suffered eight league defeats so far this season and sit eighth in the table, six points behind fourth and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

How West Ham leapfrogged United...

Image: Mohammed Kudus celebrates after doubling West Ham's lead against Manchester United

The big news ahead of kick-off was Manchester United's inclusion of Willy Kambwala for his first senior appearance for the club with Raphael Varane missing the game through illness. All eyes were on the 19-year-old in the opening stages, and he got a good early touch, easing any nerves that may have been there by confidently carrying the ball out of defence.

In some ways it set the tone for the opening stages as United dominated possession without ever really threatening the West Ham goal.

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (6), Coufal (6), Zouma (8), Mavropanos (7), Emerson (7), Alvarez (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Soucek (6), Kudus (8), Bowen (8), Paqueta (8).



Subs: Fornals (n/a), Johnson (n/a).



Man Utd: Onana (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Evans (7), Kambwala (7), Shaw (7), Mainoo (6), McTominay (6), Fernandes (6), Antony (6), Hojlund (5), Garnacho (6).



Subs: Rashford (6), Pellestri (6), Eriksen (n/a), Reguillon (n/a).



Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen.

Andre Onana had to be alert as early as the fifth minute to keep out Emerson's powerful low drive but neither side really threatened a goal until Mohammed Kudus' loose pass picked out Antony. The winger played Alejandro Garnacho in behind, but the Argentine never looked convincing as goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's block kept the scores level.

From that moment on the game finally came to life. Jonny Evans' crucial interception denied Kudus a tap in before Areola kept out Mainoo's shot from the edge of the penalty area. In an end-to-end finish to the half Antony's teasing cross evaded Rasmus Hojlund and Garnacho before Tomas Soucek headed James Ward-Prowse's cross wide.

The first-half stalemate meant United had gone seven halves of football without a goal.

Into the second half and West Ham tested Onana again as the United goalkeeper tipped Bowen's header over the crossbar.

Team news West Ham boss David Moyes made two changes from the side that eased to victory against Wolves last weekend. Alphonse Areola was back in goal in the league after recovering from a wrist injury. Meanwhile, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos replaced Nayef Aguerd, who was not in the squad.

Man Utd: There was a starting place for 19-year-old centre-back Willy Kambwala. It was his first senior appearance for Man Utd starting alongside fellow academy product Jonny Evans in defence. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were all missing.

In a similar vein to the first half, United were enjoying plenty of the ball and were probing around the West Ham penalty area, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third hampered the visitors.

In the end it cost them as Paqueta's sensational pass with the outside of his boot unlocked the United defence. The Brazil international picked out the run of Bowen, who had a touch of fortune as he bundled the ball home via a ricochet off Onana.

The game was wrapped up six minutes later as West Ham pounced on Mainoo's error. Paqueta slid the ball through for Kudus, who provided a fine finish as United's difficult season continued.

Image: Lucas Paqueta celebrates after setting up Jarrod Bowen's opening goal against Manchester United

Man Utd's damning stats

Image: Manchester United have failed to score in four successive games in all competitions

Manchester United have failed to score in four successive games in all competitions for the first time since November 1992.

It's just the third time they have failed to score in three successive Premier League away games after April 2005 and August 2022.

Ten Hag's side have failed to score in seven of their 18 games - no team has failed to do so more often in the English Premier League this season.

Man Utd have now lost 13 out of their 26 games this season in all competitions.

They have failed to win three successive Premier League away games under Ten Hag for the second time (drawing one and losing two), previously doing so in May last season.

Where are Man Utd's goals coming from?

Image: It's just the third time Man Utd have failed to score in three successive Premier League away games

Analysis from Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell at the London Stadium:

"More than 380 minutes have passed without Manchester United scoring a goal. Of the myriad of problems facing Erik ten Hag this is the most worrying.

"Fans can accept defeat in a difficult moment; United fans have had to do it in every other game this season. A lack of excitement and goals will sour the mood though.

"United were far from clinical last season, relying heavily on the individual brilliance of Marcus Rashford and his 30 goals, but they were functional. His alarming drop-off reveals the dearth of attacking quality in Ten Hag's side.

"Rasmus Hojlund, a £72m transfer, was brought in as the solution yet has failed to score in 14 Premier League games. Antony, an £86m transfer, has not got a goal all season. Alejandro Garnacho, 19, is promising but often looks lightweight.

"Looking around it is tough to see where the goals are coming from.

"Ten Hag was clear after defeat to West Ham. 'Football is about scoring goals and winning games.' United can't seem to do either at the minute."

Opta stats: Bowen and Kudus shine again for West Ham West Ham have recorded successive Premier League wins over Manchester United for just the second time, following a run of three wins between December 2006 and December 2007.

For the first time since September 2012 (run of four), West Ham have won at least three home games in all competitions without conceding.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s fifth-highest scorer in the Premier League with 38 goals, while all 11 in the competition this season have been non-penalty goals, the joint-most alongside Erling Haaland.

Nine of Mohammed Kudus’ 10 goals for West Ham in all competitions this season have come at the London Stadium; only Mohamed Salah (11) has more home goals for a Premier League side in all competitions in 2023/24.

FPL stats: West Ham 2-0 Man Utd Goals Bowen, Kudus Assists Paqueta (2) Bonus points Emerson (3), Kudus (2), Areola, Coufal (1)

West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion Tuesday 2nd January 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

West Ham face a London derby against title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday; kick-off 8.15pm. The Hammers' first fixture of 2024 sees them host Brighton on January 2, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.30pm.

Nottingham Forest

Manchester United Saturday 30th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Manchester United are next in action on Boxing Day as they welcome title contenders Aston Villa to Old Trafford; kick-off 8pm. Erik ten Hag's side then go to Nottingham Forest for their final game of 2023 on December 30, which is live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.