West Ham vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has a "good chance" of being fit to face Spurs after missing the last two games due to fatigue.

"Michail has a good chance of being available for Sunday because he's had three days training," David Moyes revealed.

Issa Diop is expected to continue alongside Craig Dawson in central defence with Angelo Ogbonna ruled out with an ankle injury.

Tottenham should be able to call upon Harry Kane at the London Stadium after he asked to be rested for the Europa League win over Wolfsberger.

"His feelings were that to play this game could be a risk with the accumulation of minutes after the injury that he had," Jose Mourinho said after. "Of course myself and the medical department, we agreed with him in giving him this opportunity to take care of his condition, but I believe on Sunday he will be OK and ready."

Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) miss out.

When I see the words West Ham, I come over in the same reaction as to when someone asks me to do some algebra. My head just goes to jelly. West Ham are my unsolvable equation.

When I fancy them, they lose. When I take them on, they turn into the Brazil team from the 1970s.

Deep down my gut and the numbers are telling me they are overperforming still and coming out on the right side of some fine margins but David Moyes has created a well-oiled machine and has invested shrewdly in players with points to prove in forward areas.

Saying that, I'm not sure Moyes has the tools to beat the elite teams. There is of course an argument to suggest whether Tottenham should be included in that category after picking up just 11 points in their last 11 Premier League games. But, Hammers fans rejoice, I'm happy to play the away win here.

Moyes has never beaten a Jose Mourinho side in 15 attempts - the most he has faced a manager in his career without winning and surely Mourinho has to let his side off the leash here.

And when the boss allows his front players to licence to play, there's a good chance Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are going to link up to devastating effect. Kane has assisted a Son goal nine times this season and I'm happy to take a punt on the 8/1 for another.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Heung-min Son to score a goal assisted by Harry Kane (8/1 with Sky Bet)

