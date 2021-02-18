West Ham vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Team news
West Ham forward Michail Antonio has a "good chance" of being fit to face Spurs after missing the last two games due to fatigue.
"Michail has a good chance of being available for Sunday because he's had three days training," David Moyes revealed.
Issa Diop is expected to continue alongside Craig Dawson in central defence with Angelo Ogbonna ruled out with an ankle injury.
Tottenham should be able to call upon Harry Kane at the London Stadium after he asked to be rested for the Europa League win over Wolfsberger.
"His feelings were that to play this game could be a risk with the accumulation of minutes after the injury that he had," Jose Mourinho said after. "Of course myself and the medical department, we agreed with him in giving him this opportunity to take care of his condition, but I believe on Sunday he will be OK and ready."
Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) miss out.
How to follow
West Ham vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am; Kick-off 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones knows prediction
When I see the words West Ham, I come over in the same reaction as to when someone asks me to do some algebra. My head just goes to jelly. West Ham are my unsolvable equation.
When I fancy them, they lose. When I take them on, they turn into the Brazil team from the 1970s.
Deep down my gut and the numbers are telling me they are overperforming still and coming out on the right side of some fine margins but David Moyes has created a well-oiled machine and has invested shrewdly in players with points to prove in forward areas.
Saying that, I'm not sure Moyes has the tools to beat the elite teams. There is of course an argument to suggest whether Tottenham should be included in that category after picking up just 11 points in their last 11 Premier League games. But, Hammers fans rejoice, I'm happy to play the away win here.
Moyes has never beaten a Jose Mourinho side in 15 attempts - the most he has faced a manager in his career without winning and surely Mourinho has to let his side off the leash here.
And when the boss allows his front players to licence to play, there's a good chance Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are going to link up to devastating effect. Kane has assisted a Son goal nine times this season and I'm happy to take a punt on the 8/1 for another.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2
BETTING ANGLE: Heung-min Son to score a goal assisted by Harry Kane (8/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- West Ham have lost each of their last three home league games against Spurs, their longest losing run at home against them in their league history.
- Tottenham were 3-0 up with 10 minutes remaining in the reverse fixture against West Ham this season, but ended up drawing 3-3. They've not failed to win both league games in a season against the Hammers since 2013-14 (L2).
- None of West Ham's last 11 Premier League home meetings with Tottenham have ended level, with the Hammers winning four to Spurs' seven.
- West Ham have won 42 points from their 24 Premier League games this season, their best total at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1985-86 (48) when they finished in third place. The Hammers have won three more points in 2020-21 (42) than they did in the entire 2019-20 season (39).
- Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League games (W1), as many as in their previous 28 (W14 D10 L4). In fact, Spurs have lost seven Premier League games this season; only in 2015-16 with Chelsea (9) has José Mourinho lost more in a single league campaign in his managerial career.
- This will be José Mourinho's 50th Premier League match in charge of Tottenham Hotspur (W23 D12 L14) - the Portuguese has averaged 1.65 points-per-game with the Lilywhites, which is the lowest such ratio at the club since Juande Ramos between 2007-2008 (1.17).
- West Ham manager David Moyes has faced José Mourinho on more occasions in all competitions without ever winning than he has against any other manager (P15 W0 D6 L9), whilst this is also the most José Mourinho has ever faced another manager without ever losing.
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in 15 Premier League games against West Ham - he's only scored more in the competition against Leicester (14).
- Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been involved in six goals in his last five Premier League games against West Ham (3 goals, 3 assists), assisting in each of his last three against the Hammers. He has provided more assists against West Ham (4) than versus any other side in his Premier League career.
- West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has provided six Premier League assists this season, including assisting the Hammers' second goal against Sheffield United last time out - only in 2017-18 has he registered more assists in a top-flight campaign (7).