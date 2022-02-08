West Ham 1-0 Watford: Jarrod Bowen strike edges Hammers past Hornets as Kurt Zouma starts

Jarrod Bowen's deflected winner plunged Watford deeper into relegation trouble as Kurt Zouma played in a 1-0 win for West Ham.

Zouma's shocking cat-attack video did not impact the decision to start the West Ham defender because "he is one of our better players", said manager David Moyes. Zouma was condemned by his club, the RSPCA and other animal welfare groups after a disturbing video emerged of him hitting, dropping, and kicking his pet across his kitchen floor on Monday.

Image: Kurt Zouma competes for a header with Craig Cathcart

Bowen netted the winner for the Hammers on 68 minutes when his speculative effort from range deflected past a helpless Ben Foster. It was tough on Watford, who looked set for a second clean sheet in a row under Roy Hodgson in a much improved defensive showing.

The result lifts West Ham back into the top four while Watford stay in the bottom three.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Coufal (7), Zouma (7), Dawson (6), Cresswell (7), Soucek (7), Rice (7), Bowen (7), Fornals (6), Benrahma (6), Antonio (6)



Subs: Lanzini (6)



Watford: Foster (7), Femenia (6), Samir (7), Cathcart (6), Kamara (8), Kayembe (7), Kucka (7), Sissoko (6), Cleverley (6), Dennis (6), King (6)



Subs: Ngakia (6), Joao Pedro (6), Louza (6)



A reaction was expected from West Ham after their dismal performance at Kidderminster in the FA Cup but it was not forthcoming in the early stages. The first shot on goal of any kind came from Watford man Juraj Kucka, who headed wide from eight yards out. The Hammers continued to plod their way through the half but did create one golden opening, sparked by a silky bit of play by Jarrod Bowen.

He found Said Benrahma inside the box but his first effort was blocked by Ben Foster before he slammed the rebound against the post.

West Ham continued to stutter after the break with Watford looking comfortable. Benrahma flashed a half-chance over the crossbar as Samir's strength was nullifying the hold-up play of Michail Antonio.

The home fans were becoming restless, but Bowen dragged his side out of a sticky situation. His effort from 25 yards was not hit with much force but a slight nick off Samir sent the ball agonisingly beyond the reach of Foster.

Watford responded and their best chance to equalise fell to Tom Cleverley, who was teed up after a fantastic run and pass by Joshua King but he blazed his effort over the crossbar.

Bowen almost doubled the advantage with six minutes remaining as West Ham sensed a second but his effort was tipped onto the post by Foster. Watford had nothing more to give and despite signs of improvement, face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League.

Man of the match: Hassane Kamara

Image: Star man: Hassane Kamara

There might not be much of him, he stands at just 5′6″ in height, but what he lacks in size he more than makes up for in enthusiasm and a willingness to defend properly - something that Watford haven't done all season. His signing from Nice looks a shrewd bit of business on this display. Not many full-backs have managed to cope with the pace and trickery of Bowen this season in the style that Kamara managed. He didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Opta stats: Bowen hitting the bullseye

Bowen has been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals in 24 games this season (7 goals 7 assists), one more than he managed in 38 games last term.

Only Mohamed Salah (25) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Bowen, who has registered 14 goal involvements (7 goals, 7 assists), level with teammate Michail Antonio.

West Ham have now scored 42 goals in the Premier League this season, their biggest tally after 24 games of a top-flight campaign since 1982-83, when they also managed 42.

Watford suffered their 15th defeat this season in the Premier League; only once before have they lost more in their first 22 games of a top-flight campaign (16 in 1999-00).

Roy Hodgson is the first permanent manager in Premier League history to start his tenure at a club with two games without a goal on two separate occasions, also doing so with Crystal Palace.

