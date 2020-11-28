West Ham vs Aston Villa preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).

West Ham manager David Moyes could be handed a boost with the possible return of joint-top goalscorer Michail Antonio.

The forward has been suffering from a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines for over a month. Antonio started the season with three goals from his first six matches and his return could be imminent.

Midfielder Ross Barkley remains out for Aston Villa after suffering a hamstring injury. The Chelsea loanee was forced off in last week's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and is out for up to three weeks.

Image: Ross Barkley is out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury

Frederic Guilbert has returned to training along with Kortney Hause, while Keinan Davis will resume on Sunday after a calf injury. Bjorn Engels is still struggling with a thigh problem, while Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are out.

Who would have thought we would be talking with such positivity about these two sides at the start of the Premier League season? Aston Villa have yet to concede a goal in three wins away from Villa Park as the performances of Douglas Luiz in front of his back four are taking Villa to levels that looked impossible to reach at times last season. But for the highs of the wins over Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal, there does remain consistency issues as shown by the defeat at home to Brighton. I cannot back them here.

West Ham - whose 14 points from nine games is their best tally at this stage in five years - will have a plan for Jack Grealish in what is bound to be a tight affair.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

