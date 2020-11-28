West Ham vs Aston Villa preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
West Ham manager David Moyes could be handed a boost with the possible return of joint-top goalscorer Michail Antonio.
The forward has been suffering from a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines for over a month. Antonio started the season with three goals from his first six matches and his return could be imminent.
Midfielder Ross Barkley remains out for Aston Villa after suffering a hamstring injury. The Chelsea loanee was forced off in last week's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and is out for up to three weeks.
Frederic Guilbert has returned to training along with Kortney Hause, while Keinan Davis will resume on Sunday after a calf injury. Bjorn Engels is still struggling with a thigh problem, while Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are out.
Trending
- What Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool setback
- Last-gasp VAR penalty denies Liverpool win
- Hamilton sees off rivals with blistering Bahrain pole
- Fisher banned for three games after Paterson genital grab
- De La Hoya's 'enemy' found peace in fighting sons
- It's City 5-0 Burnley again LIVE!
- 'I retired Mike Tyson - I'd KO him again!'
- PL predictions: Jose to nick point in draws galore
- Funeral worker who posed for photo with Maradona's body is fired
- Lampard: Jose and I cordial - but relationship has changed
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
How to follow
West Ham vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Monday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Jones Knows prediction
Who would have thought we would be talking with such positivity about these two sides at the start of the Premier League season? Aston Villa have yet to concede a goal in three wins away from Villa Park as the performances of Douglas Luiz in front of his back four are taking Villa to levels that looked impossible to reach at times last season. But for the highs of the wins over Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal, there does remain consistency issues as shown by the defeat at home to Brighton. I cannot back them here.
West Ham - whose 14 points from nine games is their best tally at this stage in five years - will have a plan for Jack Grealish in what is bound to be a tight affair.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- West Ham have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (W2 D5), going down 0-1 in May 2015. Both meetings between the sides last season ended in draws.
- Aston Villa are winless in their last five Premier League away games against West Ham (D3 L2), failing to score in four of those visits since a 2-1 win in April 2011.
- Aston Villa have won their last two Premier League games in London, as many as they had in their previous 21 in the capital (D3 L16). They haven't won three consecutive top-flight games in London since February 1990.
- Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games played on a Monday (L1), including both such games this season without conceding. The Villans had only won three of their last 20 Premier League Monday games prior to this run (D6 L11).
- West Ham have won their last two Premier League games by a 1-0 scoreline - they last won three in a row in May 2019, while they last won three consecutively without conceding in February 2014.
- Aston Villa have won all three of their away Premier League games this season - they've never won each of their first four on the road in a league campaign before.
- Aston Villa are looking to win four consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since a run of seven between November 2008-February 2009. That run included a 1-0 victory at West Ham.
- Aston Villa (3) and West Ham (4) are the two sides to have made the fewest changes to their starting XIs in the Premier League this season.
- Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has won a foul in each Premier League game he's featured in since the start of 2019/20, a run of 44 matches. The last English player to win a foul in as many consecutive Premier League appearances was Kevin Davies between October 2005 and August 2007 (59 in a row).
- Aston Villa's Trezeguet has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season (19). The Egyptian also has the highest expected goals figure of players yet to score this term (2).