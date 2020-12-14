West Ham vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
West Ham will be without Arthur Masuaku and Michail Antonio for the visit of Crystal Palace.
Wing-back Masuaku is sidelined after a knee operation and Antonio is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
Said Benrahma is set to make his second start since joining from Brentford following an encouraging display in the win at Leeds last week.
Mamadou Sakho faces a late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League trip to West Ham on Wednesday.
The former Liverpool defender pulled up in training on Tuesday with an unspecified injury.
Palace have no other new injury issues ahead of taking on David Moyes' Hammers.
How to follow
Follow West Ham vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
I will be on live blogging and match reporting duty at the London Stadium for this one. And I have never been more pumped for a West Ham vs Crystal Palace fixture. Mostly because I will be getting out of the house - but the game itself has the hallmarks of a shackle-free encounter involving two teams without the usual stresses of looking over their shoulders.
In the last five Premier League fixtures, no team have had more shots on goal than West Ham (53), winning four of those to boot. It highlights just how comfortable the Hammers are in their skin under David Moyes.
However, Palace should be able to stand up to the physicality associated with West Ham these days and are playing some free-flowing football of their own in the final third. Along with Southampton, Liverpool and Manchester United, Palace have scored 10 times in their last five fixtures with the emergence of Eberechi Eze making it easier for Wilfried Zaha to find space - he is 12/5 to score anytime and should give you a good run.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review podcast
Arsenal are officially in crisis, but at least the merch looks good!
Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal lost again at the Emirates, meaning their current points tally has them on track to finish 15th this season (05:27). How low does it have to go for Mikel Arteta to face the sack?
The panel also discuss Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Fulham on Super Sunday (18:30), and why the injury to Diogo Jota could have big ramifications for Jurgen Klopp's side.
In the Regional Review, we talk all things Newcastle with Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie - takeover talk is on the menu again, as well as Steve Bruce's intentions for the January window (32:23).
And in part four, we discuss a turgid Manchester derby (45:30) which brought more questions than answers, including: should players really be hugging and smiling after serving up such a dour performance?DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify...
Opta stats
- West Ham have scored at least once in each of their last 12 Premier League games against Crystal Palace - only against Fulham (16) are they on a current longer run of scoring in consecutive matches in the competition.
- Crystal Palace came from behind to win both Premier League meetings with West Ham last season - they've never won three consecutive league games against the Hammers before.
- West Ham United haven't lost back-to-back home league games since December 2019 under Manuel Pellegrini - the Hammers have never done so under current boss David Moyes in 30 matches at London Stadium.
- Crystal Palace are looking to win consecutive away London derbies in the Premier League for the first time since November 1997, when they won three in a row against QPR, Wimbledon and Spurs.
- West Ham have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 in the competition (W4 D5 L4).
- West Ham boss David Moyes has won 60% of his Premier League matches against Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson (P10 W6 D1 L3), his best ratio against any of the 15 managers he's faced at least 10 times in the competition.
- Against no side has Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew scored more Premier League goals than he has versus West Ham (4). The Ghanaian netted the winning goal in both league games against the Hammers last season.
- West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has been directly involved in five goals in six Premier League starts against Crystal Palace (4 goals, 1 assist), though he hasn't scored or assisted in any of his last two against the Eagles.
- For West Ham in the Premier League this season, full-back Aaron Cresswell has created the most chances (22), provided the most assists (4), made the most successful crosses (27) and played the most passes into the box (74) of any player at the club.