West Ham vs Manchester City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news

West Ham will be boosted by the return of striker Sebastien Haller while Michail Antonio should be fit after coming off during the 3-3 draw with Tottenham as a result of a tight hamstring.

Said Benrahma could be involved for the first time since arriving from Brentford when the Hammers take on Pep Guardiola's men.

"We've got everyone in pretty good order," David Moyes said at his press conference. "Haller picked up an injury in training before the last game, but he's trained this week and we're expecting him to be available.

"Benrahma is doing well in training. He needs to get up to speed to where we're at, but the way the players are playing is giving me the chance to do that."

Manchester City boss Guardiola has given a positive update on Fernandinho, saying the Brazilian is now expected to be sidelined for less than a month.

Fernandinho hobbled off late on during Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win over Porto with a leg injury, and Guardiola had said after the game that he thought he would be out for four to six weeks.

But at his press conference on Friday, Guardiola said of the 35-year-old: "The injury is tough but yesterday the results were a little bit more optimistic. So I think it will be shorter than one month."

How to follow

This match provides a bit of a conundrum for a betting focused fellow like myself when tasked with making a score prediction. Do I think Manchester City are the more likely winners? Of course. But 4/11 with Sky Bet is skinny up against the Hammers who are fast becoming a throwback to David Moyes' impressive Everton side: powerful, direct and possessing quality in the right areas.

It's the type of team City can struggle against.

Furthermore, my eyes haven't been completely taken with Pep Guardiola's boys so far this season. Their intensity seems to be more 'lemon and herb' than 'extra hot' and an expected goals return of only 5.28 from their four games this season isn't very Manchester City at all. A theory backed up by a very mediocre performance in the Champions League in midweek where a 3-1 win flattered them over Porto. Plus, the inspirational Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt.

At 13/2, West Ham, who have beaten both Wolves and Leicester by an aggregate score of 7-0 this season, are a tempting proposition to cause an upset. Oh, I've talked myself into it, you only live once. Home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Ham have lost their last nine matches against Manchester City in all competitions, only enduring a longer losing run against Arsenal (a run of 10 between 2010 and 2015) in their entire history.

Manchester City have won each of their five away matches in all competitions at London Stadium against West Ham by an aggregate score of 22-1, scoring at least four times in all five matches. City scored 22 goals in their last 20 matches against the Hammers at Upton Park.

West Ham have shipped at least four goals in each of their last four home league matches against Man City - only one other team has ever done this in the history of the Football League since 1888, with Man City conceding 4+ goals in four home games in a row against Wolves between 1957 and 1960.

This is the first time West Ham are starting a Premier League match against Man City above them in the table since March 2009, when they beat the Citizens 1-0 at Upton Park.

West Ham have scored 10 goals in their last three Premier League games, beating Wolves 4-0 at home, Leicester 3-0 away and drawing 3-3 at Spurs. The last time they scored 3+ goals in four consecutive league games was back in September 1928 - their sequence of results back then was a 4-0 home win, a 3-0 away win, a 3-3 away draw, and a 4-1 home win.

No team has scored 3+ goals in more different Premier League games in 2020 than West Ham (9). Indeed, the Hammers have scored at least three goals in nine of their 24 league games since David Moyes returned, as many as in their last 50 under Manuel Pellegrini.

