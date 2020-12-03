West Ham vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off time, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for the visit of Manchester United.

The striker has suffered another hamstring problem so record signing Sebastien Haller will get another chance up front.

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko is back in training after self-isolating but full-back Ryan Fredericks has a groin issue.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt due to a shoulder complaint.

The 23-year-old is being assessed after aggravating the issue and coming off in the second half of Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain.

Saturday's match comes too soon for Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe is available after missing the midweek match through suspension.

How to follow

West Ham vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 5.30pm.

West Ham United

Manchester United Saturday 5th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

I've got a secret to admit.

I backed Manchester United to win the Premier League this week at 20/1. I've now had two bites at them for the title, also at 20/1 (staked in July - read here why) and this one. There is a possibility I'm throwing good money away but United remain an elite side when all is clicking. Win their game in hand and they are two points off top spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have rekindled the hot form from last season where they consistently took points off their top-four rivals and beat Manchester City home and away. A win at West Ham would be their fourth Premier League victory in a row and their ninth convective away success. A few areas still remain a concern, Anthony Martial I'm looking at you, but United are showing an ability to break down low-block defensives now with Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and of course Bruno Fernandes adding guile to an electric attack.

West Ham have actually played quite poorly in their last two home games with Fulham and Aston Villa - they won't get away with such sloppy performance levels here. Away win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against Manchester United - they've not won three in a row at home against the Red Devils in the top-flight since a run of four between January 1974-December 1977.

After a run of 11 wins in 12 Premier League games against West Ham (D1) between 2008-2014, Manchester United have won just three of their last 11 against the Hammers in the competition (D5 L3).

This will be just the fourth Premier League meeting between West Ham and Man Utd with the Hammers starting above the Red Devils, following a 0-0 draw in August 1998, and 2-1 wins for Man Utd in August 1995 and September 2014.

Manchester United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games, their longest winning away run in their league history. The Red Devils are looking to win their first five games on the road in a single league campaign for the first time since 1985-86.

West Ham have scored the opening goal in five consecutive Premier League games, their longest such run since March 2006 (also a run of five). Only in April 2002 have the Hammers previously scored the opening goal in more consecutive matches in the competition (a run of seven).

Manchester United have won more points from losing positions than any other Premier League side this season (12), coming from behind to win all four of their away games so far in 2020-21.

Pitch to Post Preview: Redknapp assesses Tottenham and Arsenal; Plus the return of fans, Chelsea's striker dilemma, and more!

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith and Adam Bate to look ahead to the north London derby and assess Tottenham and Arsenal's contrasting form.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett also has the latest from Leicester and the future of Jonny Evans, while we discuss whether Olivier Giroud should be Chelsea's first-choice striker and Man Utd's tricky trip to West Ham.

Plus we hear from a Charlton supporter about the experience of returning to watch live football. Adam also makes his bold Pitch for what he thinks will happen in this weekend's Premier League action - and it's good news for the teams in the relegation zone…!