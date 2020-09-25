West Ham vs Wolves preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Captain Mark Noble will provide West Ham with a boost when Wolves visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

The midfielder has missed the last two games with a toe injury, but returned to training this week and will be available for this weekend's fixture.

It is timely for the Hammers, who will be without Issa Diop and Josh Cullen after both tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and boss David Moyes has also contracted Covid-19 but will still take charge albeit remotely.

Nelson Semedo could make his Wolves debut after joining from Barcelona.

Defender Ki-Jana Hoever should also be included in the squad following his switch from Liverpool.

Marcal is likely to miss out after suffering a calf injury on his debut against Manchester City on Monday. Jonny remains out as he continues to recover from his long-term knee injury.

How to follow

Follow West Ham vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

West Ham United have lost each of their last four Premier League meetings with Wolves without scoring a single goal; the Hammers' last win over them in the competition was back on New Year's Day 2011 (2-0).

Wolves have won both of their Premier League visits to the London Stadium since their promotion in 2018 - it's the first time they have ever won back-to-back away league games at West Ham.

Wolves lost their last Premier League game in London 0-2 at Chelsea on the final day of the 2019-20 season; they haven't lost back-to-back away Premier League games in the capital since November 2011, when they lost six in a row.

West Ham have lost each of their opening three league matches in two of the last three seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19). They'd only lost their first three games in two of their previous 45 league campaigns prior to this.

West Ham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League home games (W3 D3 L4), since beating Bournemouth 4-0 in David Moyes' first game back in charge. It's their longest run of conceding in home Premier League games since a run of 12 between April-December 2009.

Wolves have lost four of their last eight Premier League games (W3 D1), as many as they had in their previous 27 in the competition (W13 D10 L4).

