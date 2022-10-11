Wigan 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Nathan Broadhead steers Latics to first home victory of season

Wigan secured their first home win of the season as Nathan Broadhead's goal steered them to a 1-0 victory over Blackburn.

Everton loanee Broadhead struck just after the hour mark at the DW Stadium to seal all three points for the Latics.

For Blackburn it continued a remarkable sequence of results that have seen them either win or lose their last nine games in succession. They missed the chance to move into the top six.

Wigan finally win at the DW

Chances of real quality were few and far between in the first half, but there was no doubt that Thomas Kaminski was the busier of the goalkeepers, called into action to make saves from Broadhead and Will Keane.

Jon Dahl Tomasson made three early changes to try and find the breakthrough for Blackburn, but on 62 minutes Wigan's pressure finally told as they took the lead.

Nathan Broadhead gives Wigan the lead as Tyler Morton loses the ball in a terrible position.

Tyler Morton's error allowed Keane to get the ball in the box. His effort was saved by Kaminski, but he could only push it into the path of Broadhead - who steered the ball into an empty net.

What the managers said...

Wigan manager Leam Richardson says that his side are relishing the challenge of Championship football after their first home win of the season against Blackburn.

Wigan's Leam Richardson: "I thought the result tonight was a fair result with the honesty and the application the lads were giving. We thought at one point these nights would never come back to the DW. I thought we played well enough and we deserved the result tonight.

"I'm happy we're competitive because we're new to the division. Most of our lads have come from League One together and we're relishing the challenge."

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson says that he was surprised that Wigan's winning goal was not disallowed.

Blackburn's Jon Dahl Tomasson: "It was a disappointing result and the players thought it was a disappointing performance as well. We dealt with the first and second balls well, but we made too many mistakes today.

"I'm surprised the goal was allowed because it should have been a free-kick on Morton. It was a game of few chances, so a draw normally would have been the right result."

Man of the Match: Jack Whatmough

Whatmough didn't give Blackburn a sniff all game in the heart of Wigan's back three, protecting goalkeeper Ben Amos brilliantly and largely helping to keep Ben Brereton Diaz and Co at bay.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action at 3pm on Saturday. Wigan head to Sunderland, while Blackburn travel to Middlesbrough.