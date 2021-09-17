Wolves vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Hwang Hee-chan is pushing to start Wolves' clash with Brentford at Molineux.

The on-loan RB Leipzig striker scored on his debut after coming off the bench in last week's 2-0 win at Watford.

Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves with Neto not expected back until early next year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is optimistic results can start matching his team's performances as they prepare to play Wolves and look to add to their one win from four games so far in the Premier League

Brentford have no new injuries to contend with following their last-gasp defeat by Brighton.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste came through 75 minutes on his return from a long lay-off and will be in contention again.

Josh Dasilva is still recovering from a hip problem and Mads Bech Sorensen remains sidelined by a knee injury.

How to follow

Follow Wolves vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Watford in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Brentford in the Premier League

Jones Knows prediction

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look ahead to this weeks action as Tottenham host Chelsea, Aston Villa take on Everton and West Ham go up against Manchester United

Wolves remain a team I want to keep on my side. They turned impressive performances into points last weekend at Watford, playing with plenty of control and confidence in the second half to thoroughly deserve maximum points against a team set for a season of struggle. The task for them this weekend will be a similar one with Brentford likely to remain playing with their no-thrills style where clean sheets are their ploy to a season of survival.

Only Manchester City have a better expected goals against record than Brentford this season with Thomas Frank's team restricting Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton to just an expected goals against figure equating to 2.66. It is an impressive feat and makes me fancy their chances of getting out of Molineux with another clean sheet.

For a bet, though, my eyes are drawn to the chances of Joao Moutinho picking up a card at 9/2 with Sky Bet. He has escaped one so far this season, but has made nine fouls, two of which were sliding challenges that were on the borderline of a yellow. The 35-year-old is being tasked with covering lots of ground in a midfield two with Ruben Neves - a task he has accomplished very well thus far. However, it does leave him exposed during transitions from the opposition and his card-count should rocket in the coming weeks if playing in the same role.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: Joao Moutinho to be carded (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves forward Raul Jiminez has had the most shots in the Premier League this season without scoring, but head coach Bruno Lage insists he's satisfied with his striker