Wolves vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.
Team news
Hwang Hee-chan is pushing to start Wolves' clash with Brentford at Molineux.
The on-loan RB Leipzig striker scored on his debut after coming off the bench in last week's 2-0 win at Watford.
Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves with Neto not expected back until early next year.
Brentford have no new injuries to contend with following their last-gasp defeat by Brighton.
Midfielder Shandon Baptiste came through 75 minutes on his return from a long lay-off and will be in contention again.
Josh Dasilva is still recovering from a hip problem and Mads Bech Sorensen remains sidelined by a knee injury.
How to follow
Follow Wolves vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Wolves remain a team I want to keep on my side. They turned impressive performances into points last weekend at Watford, playing with plenty of control and confidence in the second half to thoroughly deserve maximum points against a team set for a season of struggle. The task for them this weekend will be a similar one with Brentford likely to remain playing with their no-thrills style where clean sheets are their ploy to a season of survival.
Only Manchester City have a better expected goals against record than Brentford this season with Thomas Frank's team restricting Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton to just an expected goals against figure equating to 2.66. It is an impressive feat and makes me fancy their chances of getting out of Molineux with another clean sheet.
For a bet, though, my eyes are drawn to the chances of Joao Moutinho picking up a card at 9/2 with Sky Bet. He has escaped one so far this season, but has made nine fouls, two of which were sliding challenges that were on the borderline of a yellow. The 35-year-old is being tasked with covering lots of ground in a midfield two with Ruben Neves - a task he has accomplished very well thus far. However, it does leave him exposed during transitions from the opposition and his card-count should rocket in the coming weeks if playing in the same role.
SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0
BETTING ANGLE: Joao Moutinho to be carded (9/2 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Wolves have won three of their last four league games against Brentford (D1), winning 3-0 at Molineux in their last such meeting in January 2018.
- Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Wolves in the 21st century (D1 L3), winning 2-0 in a Championship match in October 2015.
- None of the 10 top-flight meetings between Wolves and Brentford have been draws (5 wins each), with Brentford winning home and away in the last campaign in which the sides met in the top tier (1946-47).
- Since their return to the top-flight in 2018-19, Wolves have won six of their eight home league games against promoted sides, drawing with Sheffield United in 2019-20 and losing to West Bromwich Albion last season.
- Wolves' 2-0 win at Watford last time out ended a run of six straight league defeats. However, Wolves have lost each of their last three home league games, last having a longer run of league losses at Molineux in October/November 2016 (4).
- Only Norwich (8) have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than Brentford (9), with the Bees managing just one effort on target last time out against Brighton. However, at the other end of the pitch, only Manchester City (2.2) have a lower expected goals against number than Brentford (2.7).