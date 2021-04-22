Wolves vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Wolves are again without Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Neves missed last weekend's win against Sheffield United after testing positive for Covid-19 and is still too infectious to rejoin the squad.

Loan striker Willian Jose leads the attack after his first Wolves goal secured all three points against the Blades.

Burnley are set to welcome back England goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed the defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United with a shoulder injury.

Ashley Barnes misses out once again with a thigh problem that has sidelined him since mid-February, but Burnley boss Sean Dyche is optimistic the striker will return soon.

Winger Robbie Brady and defender Kevin Long remain sidelined.

How to follow

0:16 A preview of Matchweek 33 from the Premier League as Arsenal face Everton, West Ham take on Chelsea and Leeds host Manchester United

Follow Wolves vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' 1-0 win against Sheffield United

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Burnley

Opta stats