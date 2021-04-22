Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley. Premier League.

Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

    Burnley 0

      Wolves vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Wolves are again without Ruben Neves; Burnley are set to welcome back England goalkeeper Nick Pope; follow Wolves vs Burnley on Sky Sports; watch free highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports website and app

      Friday 23 April 2021 20:47, UK

      PA - Nick Pope
      Image: Nick Pope is set to return for Burnley

      Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

      Team news

      Wolves are again without Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves at home to Burnley on Sunday.

      Neves missed last weekend's win against Sheffield United after testing positive for Covid-19 and is still too infectious to rejoin the squad.

      Loan striker Willian Jose leads the attack after his first Wolves goal secured all three points against the Blades.

      Burnley are set to welcome back England goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed the defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United with a shoulder injury.

      Ashley Barnes misses out once again with a thigh problem that has sidelined him since mid-February, but Burnley boss Sean Dyche is optimistic the striker will return soon.

      Winger Robbie Brady and defender Kevin Long remain sidelined.

      How to follow

      Follow Wolves vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Last time out...

      Opta stats

      • After completing the league double over Burnley in the 2009-10 Premier League campaign, Wolves have won just one of their last nine league games against the Clarets (D4 L4).
      • Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 2012-13 Championship campaign, with the Clarets winless in their last three at Molineux since then (D2 L1).
      • Wolves have won their last two Premier League games, last winning three in a row in the competition in June 2020.
      • After a run of just one defeat in eight Premier League matches, Burnley have lost each of their last three in the competition. They last lost four in a row between July-October 2020.
      • Burnley have conceded at least twice in each of their last three Premier League games, last doing so in four consecutive league games back in March 2019.
      • Wolves are the only side yet to lose a Premier League game in which they've scored the first goal this season, winning eight and drawing one of their nine such matches.
      • Burnley have lost seven of their eight Premier League games on Sundays this season, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Arsenal in December. Indeed, of all clubs to have played at least 40 Sunday games in the competition's history, Burnley have the lowest win rate (17% - 9 wins from 52 games).
      • Burnley have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with two of their last three defeats coming despite having taken the lead. Only in 2016-17 (19) have they lost more such points in a single Premier League campaign.
      • After a run of 35 Premier League games without a goal or assist, Wolves' Adama Traoré has now scored (1) or assisted (2) a goal in each of his last three games in the competition.
      • Burnley's Matej Vydra has scored three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 53 in the competition.
