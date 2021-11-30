Wolves vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm.

Team news

Ruben Neves is suspended for Wolves' clash with Burnley.

The midfielder has collected five yellow cards and serves a one-game ban, while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) are out until next year.

Willy Boly's muscle injury will continue to rule him out for another two weeks and Daniel Podence (coronavirus) is also sidelined.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Moulden, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Hoever, Saiss, Semedo, Kilman, Marcal, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Traore, Campbell, Jimenez, Hwang.

Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood, who both serve one-game bans for reaching five bookings.

The Clarets' home game against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed due to heavy snow and boss Sean Dyche is expected to choose from the same squad.

Dale Stephens is closing in on his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery. Ashley Barnes (thigh) is the only long-term absentee.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

How to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A preview of matchweek 14 in the Premier League as Newcastle host fellow strugglers Norwich, Everton face rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby and Arsenal travel to Manchester United.

Follow Wolves vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full-time.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Norwich and Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's match with Crystal Palace

Jones Knows prediction

Analysing the potential match outcome of a Wolves match at the minute is like looking at a complex mathematical equation. I have not a clue.

Bruno Lage's team were very timid in attack again at Norwich. But previously completely deserved their victory against West Ham. Perhaps they are more suited to playing at home where their performance metrics are more encouraging - but I could not tell you if 4/5 with Sky Bet on a home win to beat Burnley is a good or bad bet. I am going to bottle it and side with the draw.

A much better angle in relates to the amount of cards being shown. Referee John Brooks takes charge of his first Premier League game here and if he follows the same pattern as fellow debutants at the top level, he will be a busy man with his cards.

The last five referees to take charge of a Premier League game for the first time, average 5.2 yellow cards shown per 90 minutes. That is way above the average of 3.2 cards per 90 minutes in all Premier League matches in the last five years with new referees keen to lay down the law in their first game at this level.

Players are very aware of the referee's inexperience at the top level. As seen with Michael Sailsbury's debut at the weekend in Palace vs Aston Villa, there were lots of occasions where he was surrounded and hounded to put pressure on his decision making. It resulted in six yellow cards being shown and an overturned red card for Douglas Luiz.

With all that in mind, the 11/10 for 40 or more booking points (10 for a yellow, 25 for a red) makes plenty of appeal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: 40+ booking points (11/10 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley manager Sean Dyche jokes he will wear a short-sleeved shirt next time it snows after he was seen wearing just a shirt at Turf Moor as their match against Tottenham was abandoned on Sunday.

After winning seven consecutive top-flight games against Burnley between 1974 and 2018, Wolves are winless in their last five Premier League games against the Clarets (D2 L3).

Burnley did the league double over Wolves last season - they've not won more consecutively against them in the league since a run of four straight victories between 1912 and 1931.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won four of their five Premier League home games on a Wednesday, losing the other.

Burnley have won four of their last five Premier League away games played on Wednesdays (D1). The Clarets had lost their first three such games in the competition.

Wolves have won each of their last three Premier League home games, last winning four in a row in the top-flight at Molineux in March/April 1975.

