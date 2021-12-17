Wolves vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Wolves duo Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.

On-loan South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan is doubtful because of an injury he suffered in the 1-0 win at Brighton last time out while fellow attacker Silva and defender Mosquera have recorded positive lateral flow tests.

Wolves are awaiting the outcome of the follow-up PCR tests ahead of a fixture which is set to be one of only five in the top-flight taking place this weekend, with four on Saturday postponed because of outbreaks at several clubs.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea could be forced into the "crazy" situation of starting Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves.

Croatia midfielder Kovacic returned to training on Friday after isolating due to Covid-19, while Kante was back on the bench after knee trouble in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

Kovacic has not played since late October due to a hamstring strain, with Kante not taking the field since late November.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up an injury in the Everton draw, while Jorginho's continued back problems leave him a doubt for the Wolves trip too.

Kai Havertz has tested negative for Covid and returned to training in a rare boost to the Blues, who will still be missing Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi at Wolves due to coronavirus isolation.

Last time out...

Chelsea are out to 8/1 with Sky Bet to win the Premier League title. They were 15/8 in November.

To some that might look an attractive price for the Champions League holders who are just four points off the top spot. However, over the past month there have been signs emerging that Thomas Tuchel's boys are just a level below Manchester City and Liverpool, to the extent now that I'd be very surprised if they don't finish third.

Tuchel was at a loss to explain how they didn't comfortably beat Everton on Thursday, calling it a freak result. It's true they found Jordan Pickford in top form but what worried me was their lack of sustained, quality attacks in the final 20 minutes when they were chasing a winner. It was the same in the 3-2 win over Leeds where two Jorginho penalties got them out of jail. Chelsea are seemingly finding it tough to break through low block defences without the influence and natural goal instincts of Romelu Lukaku.

And, well-organised low blow defences don't come tighter than Wolves, who could be set to send Tuchel's frustrations levels off the scale in this one. Bruno Lage's team have conceded only 14 goals this season - only Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool have shipped fewer.

I can see this game going down a familiar low scroing path. Wolves took four points off Chelsea last season, coming from behind to win 2-1 in this fixture. And at the prices, I'm happy to back them to win or draw on the double chance at 6/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Wolves to win or draw (6/4 with Sky Bet)

