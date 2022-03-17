Wolves vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Friday as Wolves host Leeds, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Image: Kalvin Phillips will be unavailable for another two months because of an injury

Hwang Hee-chan has recovered from a dead leg to take his place in the Wolves attack against Leeds at Molineux on Friday.

The South Korean forward was forced off during the early stages of Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Everton, a result which left Wolves just five points from fourth-placed Arsenal.

Defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo (both hamstring) and forward Pedro Neto (foot) remain out, but Wolves boss Bruno Lage is hopeful the latter two will be available straight after the international break.

Wolves provisional squad... Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.

Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper are both back in contention for Leeds following long-term injury.

Midfielder Phillips and centre-half Cooper have been sidelined since early December due to respective hamstring injuries and are expected to feature.

Striker Patrick Bamford will resume after making his first start since September in Sunday's home win against Norwich, while forwards Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo will both be assessed. Left-back Junior Firpo (knee) is still out.

Leeds provisional squad... Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bamford, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Bate.

Last time out...

Opta stats...

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six league games against Leeds (W5 D1), since a 1-0 home loss in the Championship in October 2016.

In the top-flight, Leeds' last away win against Wolves was in September 1973 (2-0). The Whites are winless in nine such visits to Molineux since, losing each of the last five in a row.

Wolves have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with only the current top four (Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal) keeping more in the competition this term. Only in 2019-20 (13) have Wolves recorded more shutouts in a single Premier League campaign.

Leeds' win against Norwich last time out ended a run of six straight Premier League defeats for the Whites. Only once have they won consecutive league games this term, doing so against Burnley and West Ham in January.

Leeds have lost their last three Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 10-0. The Whites haven't lost four consecutive away league games without scoring a single goal since February 1927.

