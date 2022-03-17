Wolves vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United. Premier League.
Molineux.
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has recovered from a dead leg; Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are both back in contention for Leeds; Watch Wolves vs Leeds on FNF, live on Sky Sports from 7pm; highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the final whistle
Thursday 17 March 2022 17:54, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Friday as Wolves host Leeds, live on Sky Sports.
Hwang Hee-chan has recovered from a dead leg to take his place in the Wolves attack against Leeds at Molineux on Friday.
The South Korean forward was forced off during the early stages of Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Everton, a result which left Wolves just five points from fourth-placed Arsenal.
Defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo (both hamstring) and forward Pedro Neto (foot) remain out, but Wolves boss Bruno Lage is hopeful the latter two will be available straight after the international break.
Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.
Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper are both back in contention for Leeds following long-term injury.
Midfielder Phillips and centre-half Cooper have been sidelined since early December due to respective hamstring injuries and are expected to feature.
Striker Patrick Bamford will resume after making his first start since September in Sunday's home win against Norwich, while forwards Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo will both be assessed. Left-back Junior Firpo (knee) is still out.
Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bamford, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Bate.
