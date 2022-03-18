Wolves 2-3 Leeds: Luke Ayling's stoppage-time winner completes sensational comeback for Jesse Marsch's side

Leeds produced a sensational comeback to win 3-2 against 10-man Wolves in a dramatic game at Molineux.

First-half goals from Jonny Otto and substitute Francisco Trincao had put Bruno Lage's side in control but that changed with Raul Jimenez's red card early in the second half.

Goals from Jack Harrison and Rodrigo drew Jesse Marsch's men level thanks to some hapless defending from the home side as panic engulfed Molineux.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (5), Boly (5), Coady (6), Saiss (5), Jonny (7), Dendoncker (5), Neves (6), Moutinho (7), Ait-Nouri (6), Podence (6), Jimenez (5).



Subs: Trincao (8), Hwang (6), Silva (n/a), Chiquinho (n/a).



Leeds Meslier (6), Ayling (9), Llorente (6), Struijk (6), Dallas (7), Klich (6), Forshaw (7), James (7), Rodrigo (8), Harrison (8), Bamford (6).



Subs Greenwood (7), Koch (7), Cresswell (7), Klaesson (8).



The comeback was complete when Luke Ayling slammed in the winner in stoppage time to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end - and scuffles between the coaching staff.

There was still time for substitute goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson to save brilliantly to deny Trincao an equaliser and secure a result that moves Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Team news Bruno Lage made three changes to the Wolves team that beat Everton with Daniel Podence, Willy Boly and Rayan Ait-Nouri coming in for Hwang Hee-Chan, Max Kilman and Fernando Marcal. All three players who were returning had started the win over Watford at Molineux.



Jesse Marsch made one change to the Leeds team that beat Norwich with Jack Harrison coming into the starting line-up and Raphinha dropping out of the squad. Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper returned to the bench for the first time since December.

Crazy game at Molineux

What shape the Leeds squad is in is another matter.

Raphinha tested positive for Covid before the game, then Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Mateusz Klich and Illan Meslier all had to leave the field because of injury.

Only the concussion substitution protocol allowed Leeds to keep 11 men on the pitch - something Wolves could not do after Jimenez's second yellow card.

Though Bruno Lage's side had already lost Ruben Neves to injury, that change actually helped - replacement Trincao setting up the first and scoring the second.

It was the loss of Jimenez, adjudged to have fouled Meslier when racing onto a loose ball, that turned the contest, giving a confidence-shot Leeds a route back into the game.

An experienced Wolves side caved under the pressure with Rayan Ait-Nouri erring for the first, Jose Sa caught out for the second and Willy Boly too tentative for the third.

The defeat leaves Wolves in eighth and with their European hopes fading.

But the credit must go to Leeds for the endeavour that they showed in adversity - the spirit that will give supporters increasing confidence that they can stay in the Premier League.

A sensational night in stats

Wolves lost a Premier League game after going two goals ahead for the first time ever, winning 38 and drawing two of the previous 40 such occasions.

Leeds came back from two goals down at half-time to win a Premier League game for the first time ever, losing on each of the previous 47 occasions they were two down at the break.

Leeds have won back-to-back Premier League matches courtesy of 90th+ minute winning goals for the first time since 1999 against Southampton and Derby.

Marsch: This is a special group

"We were disappointed with the first half," the Leeds boss told Sky Sports. "But Wolves are a good team. When they get some of their attacking midfielders on the ball it's really hard to contain them.

"At half-time we challenged them. We made some tactical adjustments. And if we could find a goal it would change the manner of the game. And that's what happened.

"This group is a special group. They've been through a lot. They're positive young men. They work their butts off every day, they've adapted well, they've accepted me well. I couldn't ask more. It's been a real pleasure.

"The key for us now is to continue to have a strong mentality and keep pushing because we're not done."

Lage: We need to learn from this

"The key moment of the game was the way we played in the first 45 minutes," Lage told Sky Sports. "That's the key point of the game and the positive of the game.

"Eleven versus eleven we were the better team. Much better than our opponent. Then, after that, I see the image and it's more serious than what happened on the pitch.

"I know one of my assistants talk with the referee and the situation is he already saw the image and he continued with the same opinion, a foul from Raul.

"I think it's body contact from both players that try to win the ball. after that when you have a chance to see on TV, like he did, he continued with the same decision.

"I have nothing more to say about it but I am so proud of my players because of what we did in the first 45 minutes, it was very good.

"The second goal, one man down from Leeds on the floor, and we are worried more with him and then they score the score goal. It happened once with Manchester United here. These are things we need to learn."

Man of the match: Luke Ayling

"I think Ayling can only play the game one way," Gary Neville told Sky Sports. "He has massive energy, he's a big spirit in the team. He's won Leeds the game in the second half."

Such was Ayling's positivity that he was still pushing the game even after scoring what turned out to be the stoppage-time winner.

"Even some of the things they were doing at 3-2," Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. "Wow. Luke Ayling is in that corner taking quick throw-ins. If you are watching as a Leeds fan, your nerves would be gone. But watching them as a neutral it's fantastic."

What's next?

Wolves head into the international break now and return to action back at Molineux on April 2nd against Aston Villa.

Leeds' next game is also on April 2nd at home to Southampton at Elland Road.