Wolves vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Wolves will be without Romain Saiss for their Premier League match against Southampton at Molineux.

The defender is on international duty with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be absent for Saturday's match as well as the club's trip to Brentford next weekend.

Hwang Hee-chan returned to training this week following a hamstring injury, but Saturday's game is likely to come too soon for the South Korea international. Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Castro Otto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out.

Southampton have Yan Valery (suspension) and Kyle Walker-Peters (Covid-19) both available again. However, Mohammed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott continue to recover from their own coronavirus issues.

Moussa Djenepo is on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Tino Livramento (knee), Will Smallbone (calf) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) remain sidelined.

How to follow

Follow Wolves vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

I know which team I'd rather pay to watch, but that isn't what you're asking of me here, is it? Wolves have the toughest chin in the Premier League but it's hard to get excited about analysing or watching their games. Just five goals have been scored in their last eight Premier League fixtures. Southampton scored four in one game in midweek but aren't known for their trustworthy finishing when assessing the long-term numbers. I'll edge towards a narrow home win.

I want to back the visitors to be smart enough to get into some dangerous positions up against the Wolves low block though. I was tempted by their shots prices with 12 or more available at 5/4 but I've gone back to an old friend that has served me well this season. The Southampton corners bet.

Southampton have won the fifth most corners in the Premier League this season (114), racking up a tally that reads 2, 6. 8, 7, 7 from their last five fixtures away from home as the attack-minded nature of their full-backs means plenty of opportunities for corners being won down the channels.

Sky Bet's line for them to win five or more at Evens certainly has a strong chance of landing.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton to win five or more corners (Evens with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Wolves have lost just one of their last 11 league games against Southampton (W6 D4) and have found the net in each of their last 10 against Saints.

Southampton are winless in their last five away league games against Wolves (D3 L2), with their last such triumph being a 6-0 win in March 2007.

Wolves are looking to complete their first top-flight double over Southampton since 1971-72, while they last won three in a row against Saints in the top tier in October 1970.

Only Manchester City (13) have conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than Wolves (14). Excluding penalties, Wolves are the only side yet to concede a goal from a set-piece situation in the Premier League this term.

15 of Wolves' last 16 Premier League wins have been by a margin of just one goal, with the exception being a 2-0 victory at Watford earlier this season.

None of Wolves' last eight Premier League games have seen more than one goal scored (3x 1-0 wins, 3x 0-0 draws, 2x 1-0 defeats), with only Burnley having a longer such run in the competition (9 between April 2015 and August 2016).

No side has scored fewer first half goals than Wolves in the Premier League this season (5). Indeed, Bruno Lage's side have netted as many goals in or after the 80th minute this term as they have in the opening 45.

