Wolves vs Everton team news, preview, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for Tuesday's game at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee) and Fernando Marcal (groin) are all out.

Willy Boly has been battling a thigh problem while Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White returned from their loans at Fiorentina and Swansea respectively last week.

Image: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss out. Pic: AP

Everton's top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses the trip to Molineux with a hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Richarlison has to prove his fitness in training before the game while Cenk Tosun, on the back of his first Toffees goal since November 2019, could retain his place up front in Calvert-Lewin's absence.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns after being rested for the FA Cup but midfielder Allan is still a fortnight away from recovering from a hamstring injury.

0:20 Everton striker Cenk Tosun has denied his celebration for a disallowed goal was a salute to the Turkish far right group 'The Grey Wolves' with Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson 'having no idea' about the celebration

How to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton Tuesday 12th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Wolves vs Everton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Arena from 8pm on Tuesday; kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Opta stats

Wolves have lost one of their six home Premier League matches against Everton (W2 D3), a 0-3 defeat in April 2011 under Mick McCarthy.

Everton lost 0-3 against Wolves in their last Premier League match against them in July - they haven't lost consecutive league games against them since September 1979.

Only Sheffield United (20) are on a longer current run of Premier League games without a clean sheet than Wolves (10), with Wolves conceding the first goal in nine of these 10 games.

Everton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League away games without conceding for the first time since December 2008, following victories at Leicester and Sheffield United last month.

After a run of six Premier League games in which they conceded at least twice in October/November, Everton have shipped just four goals in their last seven in the competition and never more than once in a match in that run.

Wolves have had more shots following a fast break than any other side in the Premier League this season (13). Wolves have the lowest average start distance (average metres from their own goal a team's open play sequences start) in the competition this season (38.2), highlighting how they look to hit teams on the counter.

Get two football channels for £18 p/m | Get a NOW TV Sky Sports pass

Pitch to Post Preview podcast

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast we look ahead to the midweek Premier League games.

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper to discuss Man Utd's title credentials, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side aiming to go clear at the top on Tuesday.

Sky Sports football journalist Oliver Yew lifts the lid on Arsenal's turnaround and makes his bold Pitch for Sheff Utd vs Newcastle.

Plus, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett has the latest on the impact coronavirus is having at Aston Villa, following the postponement of their game with Tottenham, tells the story of Louie Barry, and discusses Wolves vs Everton.