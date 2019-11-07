Wolves vs Slovan Bratislava preview

Matt Doherty is a doubt for the visit of Slovan Bratislava with a knee injury

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Wolves vs Slovan Bratislava (kick-off 8pm) as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is again expected make changes to his starting line-up for their 23rd game of the season to date.

A victory over Slovan Bratislava would put the club on the brink of qualification from Europa League Group K, but they will be without Diogo Jota.

Diogo Jota, right, is absent through suspension for Thursday's encounter

The forward was sent off in the closing stages of the 2-1 win in Slovakia a fortnight ago, while Matt Doherty (knee) could be rested after he was replaced in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Ryan Bennett is available after a groin issue, while Max Kilman could feature but Willy Boly (fibula) is the club's only long-term absentee.

Opta stats

Wolves won the reverse fixture against Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in Slovakia, coming from behind to win a game in major European competition for the first time since September 1973 (2-1 vs Belenenses).

Slovan Bratislava have lost all three of their away games against English opponents in European competition by an aggregate score of 3-18. This is their first such match since a 2-0 loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September 1997.

Wolves are looking to win three consecutive games in major European competition for the first time since winning their opening six in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup campaign - a season that saw them reach the final of the competition.

Slovan Bratislava have won just one of their 15 Europa League group stage games (D2 L12), beating Besiktas 4-2 on MD1 this season.

Slovan Bratislava's Andraz Sporar (4 goals, 1 assist) has been involved in more goals than any other player in the Europa League this season, including netting the opener in their reverse fixture against Wolves.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Wolves are coming and going at the moment. They have the excuse of playing so many games, but they probably played just as many as they did in the Championship. They want to play in Europe, don't they?

You have a few injuries, and they claim they are lacking in numbers. Get the young guys in and play them! Wolves seem to struggle against these teams - they are not putting teams to bed like they were before, but I think they will get there nevertheless.

