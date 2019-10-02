Young Boys vs Rangers preview

Rangers' Joe Aribo could miss out on facing Young Boys due to a head injury

Team news, key stats and predictions as Young Boys host Rangers in the Europa League group stages.

Team news

Young Boys have made an unbeaten start to the Swiss Super League season, but they will be without eight first-team players.

Marvin Spielmann, Sandro Lauper, Mohamed Ali Camara, Miralem Sulejmani, Moumi Ngamaleu, Christopher Martins, Vincent Sierro and Dario Marzino have all been ruled out.

Rangers travel to Switzerland looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in Europa League Group G, but Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones remain sidelined with hamstring and knee injuries.

Joe Aribo is a doubt for Steven Gerrard's men as he recovers from a head knock suffered against Livingston.

James Tavernier scored the opener in Rangers' win over Aberdeen

Opta stats

Young Boys and Rangers will meet in European competition for the first time since the 1977/78 Cup Winners' Cup qualifiers - Rangers progressing to the first round following a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Young Boys have failed to win any of their four games against Scottish opposition in European competition (D2 L2), losing their most recent such encounter 1-0 against Celtic in the 1993-94 UEFA Cup.

Young Boys have won 12 of their previous 17 home matches in the Europa League (D1 L4) - a 71 per cent win ratio.

Rangers are winless in their last 12 away matches in major European competition since beating Sporting CP 2-0 in the UEFA Cup in April 2008, drawing eight games and losing four times since.

Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau has scored 13 goals in 13 starts in the Europa League, netting at least once in each of his last three starts.

Charlie's prediction

Young Boys have always been a team that can take a scalp or two. Rangers have responded well to their tame performance against Celtic a few weeks back. It was a statement of intent at the weekend as they hammered Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's players are taking his points on board. He wants to play with speed, aggression - how he played. Rangers are not a bad side but they will only be getting 45-50 per cent of the ball as opposed to the 70 per cent they get in Scotland. Rangers are in a good place and this result would mean an amazing start for them in the competition.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

