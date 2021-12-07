Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their final Champions League group game at Zenit St Petersburg, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

The Croatian, who has five league assists, was back in contention for the first time since October after an injury ruled him out of Chelsea's last eight games in all competitions.

N'Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee issue, while Jorginho has been forced to play through the pain of a back niggle and will now miss the trip to Zenit.

Kovacic, Kante and Jorginho are all vital to Tuchel's 3-4-3 system as Chelsea's stellar defensive midfielders and the Blues have battled to offset their respective absences.

Image: N'Golo Kante misses the trip with a knee injury

"We have bad news because Mateo was in training yesterday and with a big smile and it was a pure pleasure to have him back," said Tuchel.

"But he tested positive today, for coronavirus, so he's quarantining for a few days. So it's a huge setback for him personally and for all of us."

Asked if the resurgence of coronavirus has caused extra concerns at Chelsea generally, Tuchel added: "Yes, I was aware that this can happen, me personally.

"I'm not happy not only as a manger but also as a person. But this is the reality at the moment, we have to face it to be ready to adapt and to do the best thing possible to avoid transmission."

'Tuchel runs 'well-oiled' system at Chelsea'

Image: Chelsea beat Zenit earlier in the group states

Zenit boss Sergei Semak has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel's "well-oiled" Chelsea system.

Chelsea ground past Zenit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, but Semak knows the quality of craftsmanship that manager Tuchel has put into refining his tactical set-up.

"You're talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system in general, they are like a German machine, well-oiled," said Semak.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is going through a 'rough period' and suffering from a loss of confidence.

"Every person on the pitch knows what to do and how to do it. So I would like to refrain from talking about individual qualities, and concentrate more on Chelsea as a team."

Zenit cannot progress in the Champions League, but that will not stop the hosts throwing everything at Wednesday's contest.

"Playing in the Champions League is always a motivator in itself," said Semak. "We always want to show our best. It doesn't always happen but it doesn't mean we won't try and it doesn't mean we won't try to show our best qualities."

Chelsea and Juventus have booked their place in the round of 16 after the Champions League holders' comprehensive 4-0 win over the Serie A side - their heaviest-ever defeat in the competition - at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 5.

The Blues only need to match Juve's result in the final round of fixtures in order to top the group. Zenit are heading for the Europa League.

Highlights from West Ham's win against Chelsea