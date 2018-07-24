Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to return against Manchester City

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored 64 club goals between them last season

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in line to feature for Liverpool against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Salah and Mane only returned to Liverpool training last Friday after representing Egypt and Senegal, respectively, at the World Cup in Russia.

They are expected to play some part in Liverpool's International Champions Cup clash with City in New Jersey, with Cardiff transfer target Marko Grujic - who represented Serbia at the World Cup - also set to feature.

Liverpool's £13m summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri is in New York and will meet up with his team-mates in New Jersey but the game is expected to come too soon for him to be involved.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a late Switzerland winner against Serbia at the World Cup

With Shaqiri, Naby Keita, Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson all joining Liverpool over the summer, boss Jurgen Klopp will now look to whittle down his squad.

Danny Ward made a £12.5m move to Leicester last week, while former Burnley striker Danny Ings also seems to be on his way out of the club after three injury-plagued seasons at Anfield.

Harry Wilson has joined Derby on loan, while youngsters Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent have both joined former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Rangers for the duration of the Scottish Premiership season.

"When all the players are back the squad is big, so it is clear they all need opportunities to play," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"The ones who are very young, we don't think about it; they are in absolutely the right place now and if they can play with us or the U23s, it is perfect.

"Both is really good and we don't have to rush that, but then we have other age groups where you think it makes no sense to show in a different league, maybe a different club in a different league, how far they are in the moment.

"Then of course, it is clear there are always requests from other clubs and we need to stay open for that.

Harry Wilson will ply his trade under Frank Lampard at Derby next season

"In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see 'in this or this situation, I can play in the team' and all that stuff.

"I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what time will show."

Academy goalkeeper Shamal George, who has been at the club since 2009, has signed a new contract ahead of a loan move to Tranmere until January.

