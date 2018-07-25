Newcastle close to signing Fabian Schar from Deportivo

Fabian Schar is expected to sign for Newcastle

Newcastle are closing in on Deportivo La Coruña defender Fabian Schar after activating a £3m release clause in his contract, according to Sky sources.

The Swiss international is due on Tyneside on Wednesday and will undergo a medical with the club.

Newcastle are looking to replace Chancel Mbemba, who they sold to Porto for £7m earlier this month.

The Magpies have been tracking Schar, who won three Swiss titles with Basel, for some time.

The 26-year-old left Basel to join Hoffenheim in 2015 where he made 30 appearances before joining Deportivo last year.

He has played 42 times for Switzerland and was a key figure as they reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia.

0:33 Benitez: We must add to the squad Benitez: We must add to the squad

Rafael Benitez told Sky Sports News on Tuesday that we was confident of adding to his squad before the transfer window closes on August 9 saying: "We will do something and we have to do something".

So far this summer Newcastle have made goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's loan from Sparta Prague permanent for £3.6m.

They have signed Sung-Yeung Ki on a free transfer from relegated Swansea, while Kenedy has returned to St James' Park on loan from Chelsea after a successful stint during the second half of last season.

Newcastle begin their Premier League camapaign at home to Tottenham on August 11 live on Sky Sports.