Fabri in Fulham medical ahead of move from Besiktas

Fabri has made 66 Super Lig appearances for Besiktas

Besiktas goalkeeper Fabri is undergoing a medical ahead of a £5m switch to Fulham, Sky Sports News understands.

Last week Sky Sports News reported Fulham were close to agreeing a deal with the Turkish club, with a fee agreed over the weekend, after the departure of David Button to Premier League rivals Brighton.

Fabri, 30, told reporters in Turkey that he had already agreed personal terms.

He said: "As you know the Premier League is a major league and one I am interested in joining. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing but there is a verbal agreement with Fulham. I want to thank Besiktas for my time here."

The Spaniard kept 12 clean sheets last season as Besiktas finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fulham have already been active in this transfer window, signing Nice pair Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand for a combined fee in excess of £30m.

Fulham have also been linked with Young Boys defender Kevin Mbabu but face competition from FC Basel for his signature.