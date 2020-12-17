Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley: Point moves Clarets out of Premier League relegation zone

Aston Villa were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Burnley despite dominating for large periods at Villa Park.

Both Villa and Burnley headed into the game on the back of impressive weekend away wins at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal respectively.

However, the home side just could not find a way past a determined Burnley defence, and especially their England goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Image: Aston Villa were twice denied by the woodwork against Burnley

Villa twice came close to making the breakthrough in the first half, only for Pope to turn Anwar El Ghazi's curling free-kick on to the bar, before Kortney Hause headed against the woodwork from close range.

As a result, Dean Smith's team stay 11th in the Premier League, while the visitors move out of the relegation zone with this point.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Targett (6), Mings (7), Hause (6), Elmohamady (7), McGinn (5), Nakamba (6), El Ghazi (8), Grealish (9), Watkins (6), Traore (7)



Subs: Davis (6)



Burnley: Pope (8), Lowton (6), Mee (7), Tarkowski (7), Taylor (6), McNeil (8), Brownhill (6), Westwood (6), Brady (7), Wood (6), Rodriguez (7)



Subs: Barnes (6), Pieters (6), Vydra (6)



Man of the match: Jack Grealish

How Burnley moved out of the drop zone

Villa dominated most of the match and will wonder how they did not end up with all three points. A combination of brilliant goalkeeping, poor finishing and a well-marshalled Burnley back line was the answer.

Image: Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings takes the knee ahead of kick-off at Villa Park

Smith will no doubt point to two moments in the first half when his team went desperately close to opening the scoring, but luck was not on their side.

With eight minutes to go until half-time, El Ghazi stepped up to curl a 25-yard free-kick over the wall and seemingly into the top left-hand corner of the net, only for Pope's fingertips to divert the ball on to the bar.

Just before the break, after a right-wing corner was flicked on at the near post, Hause headed against the far post when really the defender should have scored.

Team news Villa made four changes from their 1-0 win at Wolves: Douglas Luiz and Matt Cash were banned and Jacob Ramsey dropped to the bench, with Ezri Konsa missing as Ahmed Elmohamady, Anwar El Ghazi, Kortney Hause and Marvelous Nakamba came in.



Meanwhile, Burnley were unchanged following their win at Arsenal on Sunday.

Despite controlling most of the second period, the nearest Villa came to scoring was when Tyrone Mings headed wide late on, before Grealish shot just over after one of his trademark solo runs.

Wasteful Villa - Opta stats

Aston Villa recorded 27 shots against Burnley, the most by any side without scoring in a single Premier League match since Crystal Palace fired in 31 v Cardiff in December 2018

Burnley failed to score in an away league game against Aston Villa for the first time in eight attempts, last drawing a blank there in November 1964 (0-1)

In all competitions, Aston Villa have only lost one of their last nine matches against Burnley (W4 D4)

Since his debut in September 2017, Burnley's Nick Pope has kept 31 Premier League clean sheets - the second most by an English goalkeeper, after Jordon Pickford (34)

Anwar El Ghazi attempted eight shots against Burnley without scoring - the most by an Aston Villa player in a Premier League game since John Carew vs Reading in February 2008 (8 shots, 0 goals)

Ben Mee has started a higher proportion of his Premier League appearances for Burnley (99% - 171/172) than any other Clarets outfield player in the competition's history (min. 60 apps)

Of the six occasions that a player has been fouled as many as seven times in a Premier League game this season, half have been against Jack Grealish - including this game tonight (7)

Man of the Match - Jack Grealish

Image: Jack Grealish produced a man-of-the-match display against Burnley

Once again, the twinkle-toed playmaker was easily the best player on the pitch and the one man who seemed capable of creating a goal, or scoring one at Villa Park.

The England international attempted any number of mesmerising dribbles during the game, most of which attracted a posse of Burnley defenders.

But for once, either the Villa skipper's final ball let him down, or when it did not, his team-mates' finishing did.

And then in the final moments, after another jinking run and with just Pope to beat, he could not keep his shot under the bar.

What's next?

Villa take on Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday night (7.15pm), while Burnley face Wolves at Turf Moor on Monday (5.30pm) in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.