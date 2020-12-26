Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace: Tyrone Mings sending off doesn't halt Villa's upward trajectory

Aston Villa survived playing over a half of football with 10 men to canter past a woeful Crystal Palace 3-0, scoring two of those goals despite being a man down.

Bertrand Traore gave Villa a lead they deserved (5) but their momentum in the match looked to be halted when Tyrone Mings (44) was dismissed for a second yellow card after two clashes with Wilfried Zaha.

However, the numerical disadvantage didn't hamper Villa's play on the break as Palace struggled to put their defence under any pressure and Kourtney Hause headed home Villa's second (66).

The chances kept on coming for Dean Smith's team and Anwar El Ghazi stuck home a sensational third (76) - one of five shots on target Villa had with 10 men.

The result moves Villa up to sixth place in the Premier League as they sit just six points off top spot having played 13 games.

Following on from Palace's 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool, there will be serious questions for Roy Hodgson to answer.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Cash (7), Mings (5), Hause (8), Targett (8), El Ghazi (8), McGinn (7), Luiz (7), Grealish (8), Traore (8), Watkins (8)



Subs: Konsa (6)



Palace: Guaita (7), Ward (5), Kouyate (6), Dann (4), Van Aanholt (5), Schlupp (5), Milivojevic (4), McArthur (4), Eze (5), Benteke (5), Zaha (6)



Subs: Townsend (N/A), Rieldeweld (N/A), Batshuyai (N/A)



Man of the match: Matt Targett

How Villa remained flying without Mings…

Image: Tyrone Mings is shown a red card late in the first half

The pattern of the afternoon could have been very different as Palace nearly made the perfect start when Zaha was played clean through, catching Mings on his heels, inside the first minute but Martinez produced a good save.

But Palace failed to build on their opening with Villa bossing the midfield and picking up all the loose balls.

And it was Villa who took the lead with less than five minutes on the clock.

Traore played in Ollie Watkins down the right and was on hand to thump the ball into the net when goalkeeper Vicente Guaita parried Watkins' shot into the middle of the box.

Traore almost grabbed a second in the 17th minute, cutting in from the right and beating Guaita with a shot that bounced away off a post.

The Palace 'keeper then denied Jack Grealish after he had taken advantage of more holes in the visitors' defence.

Palace thought they should have had a penalty when Patrick van Aanholt went down under a clumsy challenge from Matty Cash.

Having decided against giving a spot-kick, referee Anthony Taylor went to have a second look at the pitch-side monitor before sticking with his original decision to conclude a lengthy delay.

With 39 minutes on the clock, Mings and Zaha were both shown yellow cards for some argy-bargy following a foul by the Palace man on John McGinn.

The duo remained engaged in battle up until half-time and Mings lost his cool just before the break when he stuck out an arm to block Zaha and was shown a second yellow.

Smith reacted by withdrawing Traore, who had been probably the best player on the pitch, to allow Ezri Konsa to come on.

Despite their numerical advantage, Palace froze when tasked with putting Villa under pressure. Time after time their ploy of working the ball wide ended with a terrible cross into the middle.

Meanwhile, Villa were confident and played clever on the counter.

And the second goal that arrived in the 66th minute was no more than they deserved. Palace failed to defend an El Ghazi free-kick, Watkins headed against the crossbar and Hause followed up to score his second Premier League goal for Villa.

With Palace forced to commit more men forward, Villa looked even more dangerous, and, after Watkins saw a shot blocked, the impressive winger teed-up El Ghazi for his fourth goal in four games - a fine, curling effort into the top corner.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace are without a clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League games, their longest run without a shutout in the competition since November 2017 (also 14).

Aston Villa have won each of their last two Premier League games where they had a player sent off (also v Wolves in December 2020), as many victories as they managed on the previous 30 such occasions.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson oversaw his 341st Premier League game, the 10th most of any manager in the competition's history.

Traoré has scored in each of his last two Premier League games (2 goals), as many as he managed in his 19 previous appearances in the competition (2).

Courtesy of Mings' sending off, Aston Villa received their fourth red card on Boxing Day in the Premier League, more than any other side in the competition (also Andy Townsend in 1994, Michael Oakes in 1998 and Zat Knight in 2007).

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause's eight goals in English League football have come across seven different seasons, since his debut in 2012/13.

Aston Villa's Anwar El-Ghazi has netted four goals in his last four Premier League appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 37 games in the competition.

What's next?

Villa are back in action in just 48 hours with a trip to Chelsea on December 28, as are Palace, who play Leicester City.