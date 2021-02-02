Aston Villa vs West Ham preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's clash with West Ham.
Defender Kortney Hause, not involved for the last four games due to a foot problem, has been ruled out for "at least four to six weeks", boss Dean Smith has said.
Wesley (knee) also remains unavailable. New signing Morgan Sanson could make his debut, having been an unused substitute for the 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.
Jesse Lingard is eligible to make his West Ham bow after he was not registered in time to feature in Sunday's home defeat to Liverpool.
Trending
- AVB offers resignation after Marseille's Ntcham signing
- Is Ole trying it the Fergie way in big games?
- Klopp: Signings need time after 'Hollywood' moves
- Merson's transfer window winners and losers
- How much did your club spend?
- What can Everton expect from King?
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- Bayern CEO: Chelsea, Liverpool also in race to sign Upamecano
- Ref Watch: Saints should have had penalty
- Deadline Day: Done deals
The Manchester United loanee is expected to be on the bench and boss David Moyes will also have Michail Antonio available despite initial concern following his late withdrawal at the weekend.
Defender Arthur Masuaku is a long-term absentee after knee surgery last month, while goalkeeper Darren Randolph is still working his way back to fitness after a recent knock in training.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
Some of my best work is based on plagiarising other people's ideas, and odds compiler Mark Stinchcombe perfectly summed up my feelings on Twitter about many Premier League teams this week. He pointed out that this league is filled with very defensively-minded teams playing conservative football that rely on fine margins for success. For example, West Ham have been on the right side of these margins more often than not this season, hence their inflated league position.
In reality, there is not much between the likes of the Hammers, Everton and a whole host of teams, and I'd include bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in that bracket.
Of all the so-called surprise packages this season threatening a European charge, the only team that have backed up their league position with performances, both according to the eye and the data, is Aston Villa. They will stick around in the hunt.
And, they are more than equipped to get past West Ham without much fuss. Yes, West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-1 but were flattered that day, registering just five shots on goal in an expected goal figure of just 0.52 against Villa's 2.62.
I'm all over the home win at odds-against.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review
There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?
In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?
In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.
And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.
Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider
Opta stats
- Aston Villa have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with West Ham (D5 L3), winning 1-0 at Villa Park in May 2015.
- West Ham are looking to secure their first league double over Aston Villa since 2005-06. However, the Hammers have won just one of their last 10 Premier League visits to Villa Park (D4 L5) - 2-0 in February 2014.
- Aston Villa have failed to score in five of their last nine Premier League meetings with West Ham, netting just once in each of the other four. Indeed, only against Newcastle (15) have West Ham kept more Premier League clean sheets than they have against the Villans (14).
- Aston Villa have lost 15 of their last 17 Premier League games in the month of February, drawing at Cardiff (2014) and winning against Norwich (2016) in the others.
- After a run of three consecutive home league defeats in which they conceded a total of nine goals, Aston Villa have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three at Villa Park. They last kept four straight home clean sheets in the Premier League in October 2001.
- West Ham are looking to win three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2018. The Hammers have already won more league games on the road this season (5) than they managed in the whole of 2019-20 (4).
- Jack Grealish has been directly involved in eight goals in eight Premier League home games for Aston Villa this season (three goals, five assists) - if he scores or assists in this game, he will have more goal involvements at Villa Park this season than he did in the whole of last season (8 in 18 home league games).
- West Ham manager David Moyes is unbeaten in his last nine Premier League matches against Aston Villa (W4 D5), although he has only registered a league double over Villa once previously, with Manchester United in 2013/14.
- Aston Villa's Bertrand Traoré has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances at Villa Park - the last Villa player to score in three in a row at home in the top-flight was Darren Bent in November 2011.
- Since the start of the 2009-10 season, West Ham's Craig Dawson has scored more league goals than any other defender in England's top four tiers (41).