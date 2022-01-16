Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Group E.

Stade omnisport de Douala.

Algeria 0

    Equatorial Guinea 1

    • E Obiang Obono (70th minute)

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Yacine Brahimi tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yacine Brahimi.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Pablo Ganet.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Youcef Atal (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Farid Boulaya.

    free_kick_won icon

    Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea).

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Yacine Brahimi tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a headed pass.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Farid Boulaya with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jesús Owono (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Islam Slimani (Algeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mehdi Tahrat (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Luís Nlavo (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Ganet.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Algeria. Yacine Brahimi replaces Sofiane Bendebka.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Luís Nlavo (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Algeria 0, Equatorial Guinea 1. Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josete Miranda following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Luís Nlavo.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Luís Nlavo.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

    free_kick_won icon

    Farid Boulaya (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Equatorial Guinea. Dorian Hanza replaces Jannick Buyla.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Equatorial Guinea. Josete Miranda replaces Fréderico Bikoro.

    free_kick_won icon

    Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Algeria. Islam Slimani replaces Baghdad Bounedjah.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Algeria. Farid Boulaya replaces Sofiane Feghouli.

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

    free_kick_won icon

    Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Youcef Atal (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Iban Salvador.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Algeria. Mehdi Tahrat replaces Djamel Benlamri because of an injury.

    offside icon

    Offside, Equatorial Guinea. Pablo Ganet tries a through ball, but Luís Nlavo is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Djamel Benlamri.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Luís Nlavo (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iban Salvador.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Algeria 0, Equatorial Guinea 0.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Equatorial Guinea. Luís Nlavo replaces Óscar Siafá.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Algeria 0, Equatorial Guinea 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

    yellow_card icon

    Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) is shown the yellow card.

    yellow_card icon

    Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_won icon

    Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

    yellow_card icon

    Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Youcef Atal (Algeria) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by José Machín following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Djamel Benlamri.

    free_kick_won icon

    Raïs M'Bolhi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Djamel Benlamri (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Ismaël Bennacer tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Youcef Atal tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Ramy Bensebaini tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.

    offside icon

    Offside, Equatorial Guinea. José Machín tries a through ball, but Óscar Siafá is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Youcef Atal (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Aïssa Mandi tries a through ball, but Ramy Bensebaini is caught offside.

    yellow_card icon

    Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

    yellow_card icon

    Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Algeria. Sofiane Feghouli tries a through ball, but Baghdad Bounedjah is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

    yellow_card icon

    Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Dangerous play by Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.