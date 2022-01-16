87' Offside, Algeria. Yacine Brahimi tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

86' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.

85' Attempt blocked. Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yacine Brahimi.

85' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Pablo Ganet.

85' Attempt blocked. Youcef Atal (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Farid Boulaya.

84' Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

84' Foul by Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea).

83' Offside, Algeria. Yacine Brahimi tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

82' Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a headed pass.

82' Attempt missed. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Farid Boulaya with a cross.

81' Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

81' Foul by Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea).

79' Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Algeria).

79' Jesús Owono (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

79' Attempt blocked. Islam Slimani (Algeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a cross.

77' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

75' Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

75' Mehdi Tahrat (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

73' Attempt missed. Luís Nlavo (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Ganet.

73' Substitution, Algeria. Yacine Brahimi replaces Sofiane Bendebka.

73' Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria).

73' Luís Nlavo (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Goal! Algeria 0, Equatorial Guinea 1. Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josete Miranda following a corner.

69' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

69' Attempt saved. Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a cross.

69' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Luís Nlavo.

68' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Luís Nlavo.

68' Attempt blocked. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

66' Farid Boulaya (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

66' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

66' Substitution, Equatorial Guinea. Dorian Hanza replaces Jannick Buyla.

66' Substitution, Equatorial Guinea. Josete Miranda replaces Fréderico Bikoro.

65' Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

65' Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

64' Substitution, Algeria. Islam Slimani replaces Baghdad Bounedjah.

64' Substitution, Algeria. Farid Boulaya replaces Sofiane Feghouli.

63' Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

63' Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

61' Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

61' Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

61' Attempt blocked. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

60' Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

60' Attempt blocked. José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

59' Foul by Youcef Atal (Algeria).

59' Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

58' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

57' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.

57' Attempt missed. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini with a cross.

55' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Iban Salvador.

54' Substitution, Algeria. Mehdi Tahrat replaces Djamel Benlamri because of an injury.

54' Offside, Equatorial Guinea. Pablo Ganet tries a through ball, but Luís Nlavo is caught offside.

50' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Djamel Benlamri.

50' Attempt saved. Luís Nlavo (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iban Salvador.

48' Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

48' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half begins Algeria 0, Equatorial Guinea 0.

45' Substitution, Equatorial Guinea. Luís Nlavo replaces Óscar Siafá.

45'+1' First Half ends, Algeria 0, Equatorial Guinea 0.

45'+1' Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

45' Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) is shown the yellow card.

45' Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card.

44' Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

43' Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

42' Hand ball by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

42' Attempt blocked. Youcef Atal (Algeria) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

39' Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by José Machín following a corner.

39' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Djamel Benlamri.

37' Raïs M'Bolhi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

36' Attempt saved. Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

36' Foul by Djamel Benlamri (Algeria).

36' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

34' Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria).

34' Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

30' Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

30' Offside, Algeria. Ismaël Bennacer tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

29' Foul by Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria).

29' José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

27' Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).

27' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26' Offside, Algeria. Youcef Atal tries a through ball, but Youcef Belaïli is caught offside.

23' Offside, Algeria. Ramy Bensebaini tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.

22' Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

22' Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

22' Attempt saved. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli.

22' Attempt saved. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

20' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.

18' Offside, Equatorial Guinea. José Machín tries a through ball, but Óscar Siafá is caught offside.

18' Foul by Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria).

18' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.

14' Foul by Youcef Atal (Algeria).

14' Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.

12' Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

11' Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

10' Offside, Algeria. Aïssa Mandi tries a through ball, but Ramy Bensebaini is caught offside.

9' Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

9' Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

8' Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

8' Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).

8' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7' Offside, Algeria. Sofiane Feghouli tries a through ball, but Baghdad Bounedjah is caught offside.

6' Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

4' Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

3' Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

3' Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

3' Youcef Atal (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Dangerous play by Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria).

1' Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

1' Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.