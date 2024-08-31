Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: Declan Rice's clumsy red card costs Gunners as Joao Pedro equaliser earns Seagulls draw

Declan Rice's clumsy red card cost Arsenal two points at the top of the table as Brighton came from behind to draw 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal controlled the first half and after Martin Odegaard missed a golden chance to give the Gunners the lead, Bukayo Saka's brilliant play set up Kai Havertz to chip Bart Verbruggen for the opener.

The Gunners took that lead into the break, despite Brighton having more of the first half possession, but their job became harder when Rice - already on a booking - stopped a quick free-kick in front of Joel Veltman and was given his marching orders by Chris Kavanagh.

It was Rice's first career red card and puts him out of the north London derby at Tottenham on September 15, live on Sky Sports. Arsenal already have summer midfield signing Mikel Merino out with a fractured shoulder, having let Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe also leave in the window.

But Arsenal's concerns became more immediate when Yankuba Minteh burst through on goal, and while David Raya saved his initial effort, Joao Pedro tucked home the rebound.

Image: Brighton's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Brighton had Arsenal penned into their own penalty area for most of the second half but then a stunning end-to-end encounter ensued.

First, Havertz saw a one-on-one chance on the counter saved by Verbruggen and Saka's rebound was blocked. Brighton nearly scored at the other end as Raya saved from substitute Yasin Ayari when the goal was gaping.

Havertz then laid the ball on for Saka at the other end in another counter-attack but his effort was held by the Brighton goalkeeper once again.

Brighton were stunned by those flurry of Arsenal chances and were a little more tense despite the extra man. Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba both blazed over as they failed to make the advantage count.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (8); White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (6), Timber (6); Partey (6), Rice (4), Odegaard (6); Saka (8), Havertz (7), Trossard (6)



Subs used: Calafiori (7), Martinelli (6), Zinchenko (n/a)



Brighton: Verbruggen (8); Veltman (7), Dunk (7), Van Hecke (8), Hinshelwood (6); Baleba (6), Milner (5), Joao Pedro (7); Minteh (7), Welbeck (6), Mitoma (7)



Subs used: Ayari (6), Estupinan (6), Rutter (6), Adingra (n/a), Enciso (n/a)



Player of the match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Still, it meant two dropped points at home for Arsenal early in the season. The Gunners drew against Fulham at a similar stage last August and lost the league by two points. How important could this draw be?

More to follow...

The big moment: Rice's red card in pictures

Image: Arsenal's Declan Rice obstructed Brighton's Joel Veltman at quick free-kick

Image: Rice is sent off by referee Christopher Kavanagh after receiving a second yellow card

Image: Rice protests his innocence with the referee

Image: Arsenal's Declan Rice leaves the pitch in dejection

How Rice's red card caused a momentum shift

