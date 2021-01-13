Arsenal vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Arsenal are set to boosted by the return of midfielder Thomas Partey, who is available again after a month out with a thigh problem.

Defender Gabriel could also be back for the Gunners after a period of self-isolation with mild coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli, who injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Newcastle, will miss out, but Arsenal are hoping he will return to full training in the next few days.

0:43 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the injury suffered by Gabriel Martinelli in the warm-up ahead of their FA Cup third round game against Newcastle 'didn't look good' with the forward 'in tears' over the injury.

Crystal Palace will be without defender Mamadou Sakho, who picked up a thigh strain in Friday's FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

However, Roy Hodgson's defence will be boosted by the return of Gary Cahill, who is available again after a hamstring problem.

2:13 A preview of matchweek 18 in the Premier League as Arsenal host Crystal Palace, Chelsea travel to Leicester and Liverpool face Burnley.

How to follow

Arsenal

Crystal Palace Thursday 14th January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Thursday; kick-off at pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

0:41 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says there has been no change in Mesut Ozil's situation at Arsenal.

Jones Knows prediction

There are smiles on faces at The Emirates again. No squad in the Premier League rely on confidence flowing more than Arsenal's - granted, I can't back that up with any statistical evidence but there must be something in the water there that make heads drop and bottom lips tremble during a bad run.

It would not surprise me to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go on a scoring streak now after he found the net in the FA Cup against Newcastle. When on song, he is on a par with Harry Kane when it comes to converting chances.

However, I'd rather invest and rave about Kieran Tierney, who isn't very Arsenal-like in terms of his attitude and consistency. His bottom lip stays strong. He is chasing a third assist in a row here, proving he has the quality in the final third to match his desire. Much of what Arsenal do rely on the full-backs providing an overload and Palace are likely to be exposed down that side. The odds on offer for a Tierney assist makes plenty of appeal.

Meanwhile, Palace remain a team with restrictions. There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and Crystal Palace will be 14th in the Premier League.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

1:04 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits his recent performances have not been the best, but is confident he can recapture his best form.

Opta stats

Arsenal are winless in their last four Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (D3 L1), their longest winless run against the Eagles in the top-flight.

In all competitions, Crystal Palace have registered just five wins in 47 previous matches against Arsenal (D14 L28), though they are unbeaten in their last two at the Emirates (W1 D1).

Arsenal have lost their last two home Premier League matches played on Thursday, losing 0-3 to Man City in March 2018 and 1-2 to Brighton in December 2019. However, they did beat Crystal Palace the last time the sides met on a Thursday, winning 3-2 in December 2017.

Arsenal have conceded at least once in each of their last 11 Premier League home games - they last had a longer run without a home clean sheet between October 1983 and August 1984 (18 games).

In their 2-0 victory against Sheffield United last time out, Crystal Palace kept their first clean sheet of the season since their opening day victory against Southampton. The Eagles last recorded back-to-back Premier League shutouts between February-June 2020 (4).

Arsenal have earned more points in Premier League London derbies this season than any of the other five sides from the capital (9). Indeed, the Gunners have won three of their four London derby matches this season, already one more than they did in the whole of 2019-20 (W2 D4 L2).

Pitch to Post

We look ahead to other standout midweek games, including Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace, and we get the latest on the coronavirus situation at Aston Villa.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox