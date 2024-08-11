Arsenal 2-0 Lyon: Riccardo Calafiori makes Gunners debut as William Saliba and Gabriel both score from corners

Riccardo Calafiori made his Arsenal debut as the Gunners used their set-piece prowess to beat Lyon 2-0 in their final pre-season encounter and lift the Emirates Cup.

The Gunners dominated the match from start to finish and were already 2-0 up when the Italian defender, who joined for £42m from Bologna last month, entered the field just after the hour mark.

The goals came from centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel, who both nodded home Declan Rice corners to remind the rest of the Premier League that the Gunners - who scored 22 set-piece goals last season, excluding penalties - are a threat from dead-ball scenarios.

Image: William Saliba and Gabriel both scored from Arsenal corners in the first half

There could have been more set-piece joy for Arsenal either side of half-time as Kai Havertz headed over from close range after Gabriel Martinelli knocked Bukayo Saka's free-kick across goal, before Thomas Partey rolled an effort wide from another corner.

Image: Arsenal scored 22 goals from set pieces last season and added two more to their tally

Martin Odegaard went close to a third but saw his effort well-saved by Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, but the biggest cheer of the second half came when Calafiori was introduced at left-back, in place of the impressive Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Italian played around 15 minutes at full-back before moving to centre-half on 77 minutes after a raft of changes from Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were rarely untested in their final friendly until the closing minutes, when David Raya saved well from a one-on-one against Lyon substitute Ernest Nuamah after Jakub Kiwior's slip. Apart from that moment, Arsenal ended their pre-season campaign with ease.

Arteta on Arsenal's pre-season overall and Calafiori's debut

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta:

"Really good test today again, I think overall it's been a positive pre-season that the tour and a lot of people put in a lot of effort to make it work. And it was a success, and then the two games we've had here have been very competitive.

"The team was exceptional, especially in the first half, we played at the highest level. We maintained it and we dropped a little bit in the second half, the conditions were tough but good one as well. So overall, very pleased.

On the crowd's reaction to Calafiori: "I just love it when the fans react like that to one of your own. The way you feel it straight away, it's love, you are respected, they are right behind you. And that's an unbelievable platform for someone to join our club. That's the platform for many players to join our club.

"He brings a lot of versatility, he can play in two or three different positions and occupy different spaces. He's a real defender. When you see his physicality and how he is in the duels, he's unbelievable. We have a player that can improve us."

Analysis: Arsenal's motivation clear as title hunt begins

Image: Mikel Arteta was pleased with the reception given to new signing Calafiori

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal will need to be near-perfect to beat Manchester City to the title this season, but the signs of ruthlessness on show hints that Mikel Arteta's side will be up there.

Against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night, Arsenal scored twice in a minute - showing their desire to put daylight between them and their opponents and kill the game as soon as possible.

And in this encounter, similar signs were on show. Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White won balls high up the pitch inside the first 70 seconds, while after William Saliba put them 1-0 up, Declan Rice pressed Lyon into an error straight from kick-off and created a chance, which was wasted.

The Gunners look like their usual selves - set-piece goals are commonplace, they're giving very little away at the other end of the pitch and there is fluidity in the front four and inverted full-backs - but there's a little bit extra in there in terms of motivation.

Image: Arsenal had muted celebrations after lifting the Emirates Cup

It was summed up when they lifted the Emirates Cup. There was a trophy lift but it was muted. The real business starts now.

