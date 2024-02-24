Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle: Gunners bounce back from Champions League defeat to underline Premier League title credentials

Bukayo Saka scored for a fifth game in a row as Arsenal moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a dominant 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday night.

Transformed from the passive side beaten in Porto on Wednesday night and inspired by wingers Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who had struggled in that Champions League tie, Arsenal were electric from the first whistle, and deservedly two up inside 24 minutes.

Loris Karius, the surprise selection in goal for Newcastle with Martin Dubravka ill, had little protection on his first Premier League appearance in almost six years. He was unable to force away Gabriel's header from a corner which was knocked into his own goal by Sven Botman and completely exposed when Martinelli cut back for Kai Havertz to stroke in the second.

The visitors eventually found something of a foothold in the second half - but were swiftly hit by another double blow, with Saka cutting back on his left and cracking in a super strike before Jakub Kiwior forced home a header from another corner off Lewis Miley, which Karius could only fumble on its way through.

There was a late consolation for the travelling fans to cheer when Joe Willock headed in against his former club with six minutes to play. It was Newcastle's first goal at Arsenal in over nine years. But defeat leaves them eighth, 15 points off the top four and 10 behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

Arsenal, infuriated by VAR's decision to allow Anthony Gordon's winner to stand at St James' Park in November, may have felt like they had a score to settle after that frustrating defeat but the major statement they made with this result and performance is that they are firmly in the three-horse title race.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (7); White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (8), Kiwior (7); Rice (7), Odegaard (7), Jorginho (8); Saka (8), Havertz (8), Martinelli (8)



Subs used: Trossard (6), Smith Rowe (6), Nketiah (6), Nelson (6), Elneny (N/A)



Newcastle: Karius (5), Trippier (5), Schar (5), Botman (5), Livramento (5), Longstaff (5), Guimaraes (5), Miley (5), Almiron (6), Gordon (6), Isak (6)



Subs used: Barnes (6), Murphy (6), Willock (7), Lascelles (6), Burn (7)



Player of the match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

How Arsenal swept Newcastle aside

Karius' first Premier League appearance for Newcastle - and just his second game for the club, almost a year on from his Carabao Cup final debut - was the standout pre-match team news and the goalkeeper would have been relieved to have grasped an early Saka shot and punch away a drive from Declan Rice. But it was just an omen of what was to come from the fired-up Gunners.

Arsenal's pressure was relentless and it was their set-piece skill that broke the deadlock, with Gabriel flicking Saka's corner powerfully at Karius, whose parry was inadvertently slid in by Botman as Newcastle scrambled to clear their lines.

Team news Arsenal made one change from midweek, with Jorginho in for Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz moving into attack. Gabriel Jesus was back from injury and on the bench.

Loris Karius made his first Premier League start since May 2018 and first Newcastle appearance in a year, stepping in for ill Martin Dubravka. Alexander Isak and Tino Livramento also came in, with fit-again Joe Willock among the subs, alongside benched Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn.

The hosts' second followed soon after, with Martinelli charging across the penalty to latch onto a pass over the top and cutting the ball back for Havertz to apply the simple finish and floor Newcastle again.

Image: Kai Havertz celebrates after putting Arsenal 2-0 up at the Emirates

The visitors had barely got out of their half and were reeling. Sean Longstaff lunged moments after the restart to prevent Martin Odegaard teeing up Havertz again. Martinelli headed over at the end of another incisive move, while Karius saved well from a Saka shot from the edge of the box as Arsenal pushed for more rewards.

Newcastle finally got a touch in the Arsenal box on 43 minutes, but David Raya was out quickly to stop Miguel Almiron's progress. They were just happy to hear the half-time whistle. But the second half started just like the first - Havertz should have put Arsenal three clear seconds after the restart but clipped his shot wide when Martinelli played him in one-on-one.

Newcastle's first shot came soon after, Anthony Gordon cutting in and firing across Raya, and Alexander Isak took a similar route on the hour mark before blasting over as Newcastle began to find their feet in the match for the first time. But Saka's stunner ended the resistance.

Tino Livramento knew what the Arsenal and England winger wanted to do - cut back onto his left to shoot across goal - but he could not stop him from doing it. A classy piece of play from the in-form Saka.

Image: Jakub Kiwior celebrates Arsenal's fourth goal with Declan Rice

When Kiwior got on the end of Rice's corner soon after, and the ball deflected in off Miley and Karius' left hand, it was game, set and match, allowing Arteta to take off Saka, Havertz and Odegaard for a breather.

Newcastle - who salvaged something to cheer with a nice move down the left which allowed sub Dan Burn to tee up Willock for a looping header on his former home ground - have failed to win on any of their last 12 trips to this stadium. That late goal denied Arsenal a club record run of eight consecutive home clean sheets against Newcastle - but the result was never in doubt as Arteta's side demonstrated their true strength.

Arteta praises courage of Arsenal's attacking play

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "We had a great performance. Big credit to the boys with just two and a half days to prepare. The way they executed everything, the determination, aggression, they played with a lot of courage. I think we fully deserved to win the game.

"They are finding ways to score in various ways. It is very satisfying, we could have scored many more today. There are still some things we have to improve and get players back.

"Credit to the staff to recover the players but I could sense it from the moment we were in Porto we were ready for the game. It's great to see that reaction, and the support in the stadium and we go again.

"The team is hitting form, we're in a good moment. Players individually are performing, we score one and we want to go for the second, third and fourth and I love that mentality. We didn't have enough courage in Porto to do what we did today."

On Jorginho: "He's a top player. When an opponent has certain behaviours, set-up, the way I can imagine the game, he can have a big impact. He was magnificent again today. He is certainly world class but individually today we were outstanding. We raised the bar again. They are well coached, it's difficult to do what we did today and make them suffer."

Howe frustrated by Newcastle's first-half performance

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: "Disappointed with the first half especially. I don't think we truly got going at all. They put us under pressure and I thought we'd weather it and come into it but we never came out of that moment. We'll learn a lot from that first 45.

"With every game that goes by and we concede goals it's a concern. We're working on lots of things behind the scenes to try to improve that but that probably wasn't evident in today's performance. Defending from set plays wasn't good enough.

"[At half-time] there was a mixture of blunt honesty and how are we going to play in the second half. It was much improved, we were the dominant team and had some chances and you thought if we could get the next goal the game could swing.

"The players that have been fit have been magnificent this season in really challenging circumstances. Today was difficult but I thought we showed our character in the second half and have to do the same against Blackburn in a huge game for our season."

Arsenal visit Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Monday Night Football on March 4; kick off 8pm.

Meanwhile, Newcastle visit Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round at 7.45pm on Tuesday before hosting Wolves in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm.