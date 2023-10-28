Arsenal 5-0 Sheff Utd: Eddie Nketiah fires sensational hat-trick as five-star Gunners close gap to Tottenham

Eddie Nketiah's sensational hat-trick inspired Arsenal to a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United as Mikel Arteta's side moved back within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Nketiah, leading the line in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus, converted the opener coolly from Declan Rice's cross in the first half then capitalised on a Wes Foderingham error to slam home an instinctive second soon after the break.

The 24-year-old saved his best until last, however, sealing his treble with a stunning long-range effort driven into the top corner after collecting Emile Smith Rowe's pass 25 yards from goal.

Arsenal rammed home their advantage when Fabio Vieira won and converted a late penalty and fellow substitute Takehiro Tomiyasu poked home his first goal for the club following a corner in stoppage time, but the afternoon belonged to Nketiah.

"For me, he is top level," said Arteta afterwards. "He has started [eight] out of the 10 Premier League games, so that tells you how much we and I trust him and the importance he has in the team.

"Really happy for him, an academy player, to experience a hat-trick in the Premier League. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come."

The 24-year-old's performance, having not scored in his previous nine appearances, was an exhibition in ruthlessness and helped Arsenal maintain their unbeaten start to the season in style, moving them up to second place and piling more misery on bottom side Sheffield United, who remain winless, with one point from 10 games.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (7), White (7), Saliba (8), Kiwior (7), Zinchenko (7), Rice (8), Smith Rowe (7), Havertz (7), Saka (7), Martinelli (8), Nketiah (9).



Subs: Trossard (7), Tomiyasu (8), Nelson (6), Vieira (7), Elneny (n/a).



Sheff Utd: Foderingham (4), Bogle (5), Robinson (5), Trusty (5), Thomas (6), Norwood (5), Souza (6), Hamer (6), Slimane (5), McAtee (5), Brewster (5).



Subs: Osborn (6), Archer (6), Baldock (6), Fleck (6), One (n/a).



Player of the match: Eddie Nketiah

How Nketiah led Arsenal to victory

Before their second-half collapse, Sheffield United offered stubborn resistance, doubling up effectively on Saka, Arsenal's captain for the day with Martin Odegaard benched, as the hosts struggled to break them down in the opening 25 minutes.

But it all changed with the opening goal, when Rice, outstanding in midfield, picked out Nketiah with a low cross. The 24-year-old took the ball away from Aaron Trusty with a deft first touch before slotting a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Team news Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta benched skipper Martin Odegaard and handed a rare start to Emile Smith Rowe. Jakub Kiwior came in for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Sheffield United made two changes, with Rhian Brewster replacing the injured Oli McBurnie and Anis Ben Slimane also starting.

The goal came from Arsenal's first shot on target and helped Arteta's side find their flow, with Gabriel Martinelli a persistent source of danger as his powerful effort from Saka's pass inside the box forced Foderingham into an athletic save.

Arsenal were in complete control at that point and Nketiah's second arrived shortly after half-time as Foderingham palmed Saka's inswinging corner into the danger area and the striker punished the error ruthlessly, firing a first-time finish high into the net.

Image: Eddie Nketiah scores Arsenal's opening goal against Sheffield United

Nketiah's first two goals showed his poaching instincts but his third demonstrated he can do it from long-distance too as he collected Smith Rowe's pass, turned, and launched a stunning drive back across Foderingham and into the top corner.

Arsenal continued to pour forward, with Ben White drawing a save from Foderingham and Tomiyasu firing narrowly wide, and their fourth goal arrived after a lengthy VAR check, with Oliver Norwood eventually penalised for a foul on Vieira just inside the box.

It seemed Nketiah would take the resulting spot kick, but he handed the ball over to Vieira, who rolled a low effort into the net before Tomiyasu hooked home the fifth from close range following a corner.

Image: Nketiah kisses the match ball after completing his hat-trick

Arsenal could have had a sixth late on, with Kai Havertz firing into the side netting, while their hapless opponents failed to even register a shot on target.

As Arsenal and Nketiah celebrated a confidence-building victory, Paul Heckingbottom's side were left to reflect on an increasingly miserable return to the top flight.

Arteta: Nketiah is top-level and has an incredible mentality

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah: "For me, he is top level.

"He has started [eight] out of the 10 Premier League games, so that tells you how much we and I trust him and the importance he has in the team.

"Really happy for him, an academy player, to experience a hat-trick in the Premier League. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come."

Asked how he compares to Jesus, Arteta added: "I don't like comparing. I think they are very different.

"Eddie brings different qualities to the team. He's got an eye for goal. You look at the stats from his last 10 years, what he has done is remarkable.

"He needs minutes and opportunities and service and if he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that is for sure.

"How good is he now? He is already playing for Arsenal, he has started eight games in the Premier League. He is already really, really good. He can be better, yes.

"The best thing about Eddie is the talent that he has got, but especially mentality. It's incredible. When he has that mentality, with that talent, obviously he is going to get much better."

Heckingbottom: They outfought us, we must learn lessons quickly

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "I think if you break the game down you see what we did well and what we did not so well. In the first half, Wes had one save to make. It was a really poor goal to concede. We were organised and broke well.

"The second half, again we conceded really poor goals. When they upped the pace, they were more aggressive and they outfought us as well.

"That's something we have to be clear on. Yes, we're missing big characters and personalities with big physical presence, but the boys coming into the team need to understand how important that part of the game is.

"That bit will never change. A lot of people will have to learn that quickly. Yes, they have good players but they have a real edge to them as well."

He added: "Our season is not going to be defined by our trip to the Emirates. We've played six of the top nine. Now, we are coming into a little spell where we play a lot of the teams around us.

"These are big moments. Regardless of what we've got missing or personnel, these are the games we've got to attack."

Arsenal's strong start continues - Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten after 10 games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2007/08

The Gunners have only had more than their current 24 points after 10 games on four occasions in the competition, in 2004/05 (25), 2007/08 (26), 2013/14 (25) and 2022/23 (27).

Arsenal have kept consecutive home clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since December 2021 (four), as many as they managed in their previous 15 such games at the Emirates beforehand.

Eddie Nketiah is the first Arsenal player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Leeds United in February 2021 and the first Englishman to do since Theo Walcott against West Brom in May 2015.

Eddie Nketiah became the 22nd different hat-trick scorer in the Premier League for Arsenal, the Gunners have more unique hat-trick scorers than any other team in the competition.

Arsenal have had four different penalty scorers in the Premier League this season (Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Vieira), their most in a single campaign since 2008/09 (Eboue, Adebayor, van Persie, Bendtner).

