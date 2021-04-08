Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague: Gunners held in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Tomas Holes' injury-time header saw Slavia Prague earn a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
The tie had appeared destined to be heading for a goalless draw after the home side missed numerous promising openings at the Emirates.
However, with just four minutes left to play, substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slipped Nicolas Pepe through on goal and the Ivory Coast forward kept his cool to dink the ball past the advancing Slavia No 1 Ondrej Kolar.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Europa League news | Fixtures | Results
- Europa League draw & schedule
But just as Arsenal thought they had gained a slender lead heading into next Thursday night's second leg in the Czech capital, up popped Holes to head home at the far post to burst the Gunners' bubble.
More to follow shortly...
Trending
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Amen Corner at The Masters
- Real vs Barca: Stage set for biggest Clasico in years
- Stray shot from McIlroy hits his own dad!
- 'AJ team confident of deal but does Fury want it?'
- Ex-Real Madrid president advised Alonso in Derby takeover bid
- Tyson slams wrestler - warming up for Holyfield?
- Premier League Darts 2021: Dates, results & fixtures
- Merson says: Arsenal have become also-rans
- Rangers boycott social media in response to online abuse
- Prutton's Championship predictions