Arsenal vs Slavia Prague. Europa League Quarter Final.

Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 1

  • N Pepe (86th minute)

Slavia Prague 1

  • T Holes (93rd minute)

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague: Gunners held in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Match report as Tomas Holes' late header gives Slavia Prague 1-1 draw at the Emirates in first leg of Europa League quarter-final; Arsenal had appeared on course for victory after Nicolas Pepe's 86th-minute strike; the two sides meet again next Thursday in Prague

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Thursday 8 April 2021 22:06, UK

Tomas Holes celebrates his injury-time equaliser against Arsenal
Image: Tomas Holes celebrates his injury-time equaliser against Arsenal

Tomas Holes' injury-time header saw Slavia Prague earn a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The tie had appeared destined to be heading for a goalless draw after the home side missed numerous promising openings at the Emirates.

However, with just four minutes left to play, substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slipped Nicolas Pepe through on goal and the Ivory Coast forward kept his cool to dink the ball past the advancing Slavia No 1 Ondrej Kolar.

But just as Arsenal thought they had gained a slender lead heading into next Thursday night's second leg in the Czech capital, up popped Holes to head home at the far post to burst the Gunners' bubble.

