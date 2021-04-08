Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague: Gunners held in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Tomas Holes' injury-time header saw Slavia Prague earn a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The tie had appeared destined to be heading for a goalless draw after the home side missed numerous promising openings at the Emirates.

However, with just four minutes left to play, substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slipped Nicolas Pepe through on goal and the Ivory Coast forward kept his cool to dink the ball past the advancing Slavia No 1 Ondrej Kolar.

But just as Arsenal thought they had gained a slender lead heading into next Thursday night's second leg in the Czech capital, up popped Holes to head home at the far post to burst the Gunners' bubble.

