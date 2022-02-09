Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds: Five first-half goals before Diego Llorente rescues point for visitors

Both Aston Villa and Leeds were forced to come from behind at different times as the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Villa Park.

It was the hosts who started brightly, but the home fans were quickly silenced when Dan James fired past Emiliano Martinez on nine minutes. Rodrigo pinched the ball from Tyrone Mings on the edge of the area to find James and the winger beat the Villa goalkeeper with a smart low finish to hand the visitors the lead against the run of play.

James almost made it two when his long-range effort rattled the woodwork, but minutes later Villa were level. Philippe Coutinho collected Matty Cash's cross and, with Leeds standing off him, steered the ball low into the corner.

The turnaround was complete eight minutes later and Coutinho was heavily involved again. The Brazilian produced a sublime turn to get away from Luke Ayling before splitting open the Leeds defence with a perfectly weighted through ball for Ramsey, finished past Illan Meslier to hand Villa the lead.

The goals continued to come in an exhilarating first half and it was the Coutinho and Ramsey show again for Villa. Coutinho released Ramsey once again and the midfielder struck high into the net to spark wild celebrations from the home fans.

However, Leeds grabbed a lifeline on the stroke of half-time as when James grabbed his second of the game, heading Rodrigo's deflected cross home at the far post.

After the break, Mings was in the right place at the right time to clear Pascal Struijk's goalbound header, but the England captain was at fault for Leeds' equaliser. His poor clearance went only as far as Diego Llorente, who hammered the ball home to bring the scores level again.

The drama continued late into the game as Esri Konsa was shown a red card three minutes from time for a second bookable offence, but it wasn't to have an impact on the result as the hosts held firm through eight minutes of stoppage time to earn a share of the spoils on what was an enthralling night at Villa Park.

Coutinho's starring role

The star of what was a breathtaking first half of action was Coutinho.

There were a few contenders too as James, who caused Villa problems every time he got on the ball, and Ramsey staked their claims with two goals apiece. However, it was the Brazilian who had the Villa fans on their feet on a number of occasions.

⚽️🅰️🅰️ Philippe Coutinho has both scored & had 2 assists for only the 2nd time in his 155 PL appearances - also in Liverpool's 5-1 win at Brighton, Dec 2017 pic.twitter.com/Wzm82V1WPL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 9, 2022

The goal which brought Villa level was a wonderful finish after a perfect first touch set the strike up. The pass to release Ramsey for Villa's third was also a lovely piece of play, but the turn and through ball for Ramsey's first was sublime as Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher tweeted: "Coutinho wow!"

The Brazilian has not been back in English football long but he is quickly showing his quality once again, and it is Aston Villa, who are reaping the benefits.

Opta stats: Villa let a lead slip again… Aston Villa have won just one of their last four Premier League games in which they have taken the lead (W1 D1 L2), having won each of their previous four such games under Steven Gerrard.



Leeds United played in what was their 4,000th English league game, becoming the 67th side to reach that landmark in Football League history.



Leeds have scored three goals in consecutive Premier League away games for just the second time in the competition and for the first time since March 1995.



Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is the first Premier League player to be sent off twice this season, while he’s the first Villa player since Lee Hendrie in 2000-01 to be sent off twice in a season in the competition.

