Aston Villa vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2.05pm).

Team news

Aston Villa will be without Matty Cash for "three to four weeks" after he came off injured against Brighton.

The right-back has started all but one of Villa's 22 Premier League matches this season and is expected to be replaced by Ahmed Elmohamady.

Central defender Kortney Hause is also unavailable, while Sunday's game is likely to come too soon for Wesley who has been out of action for over a year.

Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne are in contention to feature for Leicester despite missing Thursday's Europa League draw against Slavia Prague.

Pereira is having his workload managed after returning from a long-term knee injury while Castagne has recovered from a hamstring injury.

James Justin underwent successful surgery on Thursday after suffering an ACL injury against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Has Aston Villa's season peaked? Midway through January, I was seriously close to backing them for a top-four finish but their performances have stalled in the last four games. In fact, Dean Smith's side can count themselves quite fortunate to come out of that run with seven points when assessing their attacking data. In that period, they actually sit bottom of the expected goals scored table in the Premier League, registering a figure of just 2.65. Before that, they had ranked third in the division for total expected goals scored. Only West Brom have had fewer shots than them in their last four games too with just 33 registered.

I have got to be against them this week where that lack of attacking threat comes up against a brick wall of a Leicester defence.

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded just one goal in their last five games - Mohamed Salah managed to break through in the win over Liverpool, but that's been it. It's no coincidence this fine run has developed with Caglar Soyuncu back to full fitness. The fact that Leicester have coped so smoothly without the Turkey international this season is a testament to the management of Rodgers and the potential shown by Wesley Fofana.

It was only less than six months ago Soyuncu was being talked about as a potential Manchester City target after a formidable season with the Foxes where he helped them ease the burden of losing Harry Maguire. Soyuncu's influence, added to a tailing off of Villa's attacking process, makes me like the look of the 5/2 for a Foxes clean sheet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Leicester clean sheet (5/2 with Sky Bet)

