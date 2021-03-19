Aston Villa vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish faces a fitness race ahead of the visit of Tottenham.

The skipper has been out for five weeks with a shin injury - forcing him to miss England's World Cup qualifiers this month - and boss Dean Smith will make a late call on Sunday morning with the midfielder yet to resume full training.

Wesley (knee) is back in training after over a year out while Kortney Hause continues to battle a foot problem.

Tottenham are likely to be without Heung-min Son.

The South Korean is nursing a hamstring injury and boss Jose Mourinho does not expect him to be fit until after the international window.

Mourinho is likely to make several changes to his side with a number of them, including Harry Kane, playing 120 minutes in their Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 21st March 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Last time out...

Opta stats

In all competitions, Aston Villa have lost 11 of their last 12 matches against Tottenham Hotspur, winning the other in April 2015 under Tim Sherwood.

Since a 1-2 defeat at Villa Park on New Year's Day 2008, Spurs are unbeaten in nine away Premier League games against Aston Villa (W7 D2), winning the last five in a row; Spurs' only longer away winning run against an opponent in the top-flight was against the Villans between 1950 and 1956 (7).

Aston Villa have only lost six consecutive home Premier League matches against an opponent on two previous occasions - versus Manchester United (2003-2007) and Liverpool (2011-2019).

This is the latest first meeting between two sides in a Premier League campaign since 2005-06, when Birmingham and Bolton's first match against each other came on April 4th.

Aston Villa averaged 2.1 goals-per-game in their first 13 Premier League games this season (27 goals in total), scoring at least three times on six occasions. Since then, the Villans have netted just 12 goals in 14 Premier League games and never more than twice in a match.

Tottenham have lost nine of their 28 Premier League games so far this season - manager José Mourinho has never suffered as many as 10 defeats in a single league campaign in his career.

Tottenham have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 20 on the road (W8 D8). Each of Spurs' last eight away league wins has come against placed 13th or lower in the table, last beating a side in the top half on the road back in December 2019 (2-1 vs Wolves).

